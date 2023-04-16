Jokowi appoints Luhut to manage the palm oil industry, what are the tasks?





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan to chair the Task Force for Improving Palm Oil Industry Governance and the optimization of State revenues. This mission is set out in the Presidential Decree (Keppres) RI number 9 of 2023 concerning the task force for the improvement of the governance of the palm oil industry and the optimization of state revenues which has was created on April 14, 2023. “The formation of the task force aims to manage and improve the governance of the palm oil industry as well as to supplement and recover tax and non-tax revenue from the palm oil industry” , reads Article 3 of the regulations, quoted on Sunday (4/16/2023). Explained in more detail, the working group is made up of administrators and executors. This working group began its functions from April 14, 2023 to September 30, 2024. For the steering group, it will be led directly by Luhut. Then the post of Vice President I was filled by Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Vice President II by Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and Security Mahfud MD. The director has three tasks. First, to provide guidance to implementers on strategic policies in the context of accelerating management and improving governance of the palm oil industry as well as completing and the recovery of government revenue from taxes and non-taxes in the palm oil industry. Second, to provide guidance to executors to integrate and determine steps for implementing strategic policies and breakthroughs needed to manage and improve palm oil industry governance as well as settlement and collection tax and non-tax revenue from the palm oil industry. Third, monitor and evaluate the implementation of the management and improvement of the governance of the palm oil industry as well as the settlement and collection of state tax and non-tax revenue in the palm oil industry Meanwhile, the implementation working group is chaired by Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara. Tasks of the Implementation Working Group include establishing strategic policies to expedite the management and improvement of governance of the palm oil industry as well as the settlement and collection of state tax and non-tax revenue from the palm oil industry. Then, implement the strategic policies and steps and breakthroughs needed to overcome problems in managing and improving the governance of the palm oil industry, as well as resolving and recovering tax and non-tax revenue the palm oil industry; lead effective and efficient legal and/or other efforts to manage and improve the governance of the palm oil industry and the settlement and collection of state revenues from taxes and non-taxes in the industry palm oil. The implementation working group is also tasked with making an inventory and mapping of state entitlements from state revenue from taxes and non-tax state revenue from oil palm land use and palm oil industry productivity. “The task of the working group as planned does not include the handling of cases in the field of criminal law related to palm oil which are handled by law enforcement officials, currently in the process of legal proceedings. or who have received a court order having the force of permanent law, “Section 7 reads. In the meantime, the necessary costs for setting up this task force will be borne by the APBN of each supervisory ministry or other legitimate source, in accordance with the statutory provisions.

