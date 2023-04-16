Ahmedabad Weather Forecast and Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report





IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Weather Report For Todays T20 Match And Pitch Update: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will battle it out for the top spot in the IPL rankings when they face off on April 16 in Gujarat, home of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will start on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. IST. Both teams have won three of their previous four matches. Rajasthan ranks first due to its superior net run rate, while Gujarat is third in the standings. Rajasthan spinners come off a dominant outing. It will be interesting to see how they handle the star-studded batting unit in the Gujarat side. The Titans have also been in exceptional form and will be looking to continue their winning streak in the home game. IPL 2023: Orange Cap Full list of hitters with the most runs, Check here Presentation report: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is known to provide extra bounce which makes it difficult for the batting unit to work. To deal with situations, hitters must allow themselves time to get used to the condition. Spinners can buy scalps in the middle, while pacers can be used throughout the procedure. Looking at previous IPL matches, the pursuit team benefited from the surface in Ahmedabad and hence the draw will play a key role. IPL Points Table 2023: Check Team Ranking, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap Weather report: The weather is expected to be clear in Ahmedabad on April 16. There is no chance that the rain will be a spoilsport in the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The wind speed will be around 8-12 km/h during the 20-year clash. The temperature could fluctuate between 26 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, while the humidity should be around 36-40%. Purple Cap: Check out the full list of top bowlers in the Purple Cap Race Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Live Stream and Stream Details: The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The live broadcast of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Full Teams: Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav , R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith Rajasthani Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson (c), KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif, Prasidh Krishna , Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA Get the latest cricket news, IPL 2023 live score, orange cap and purple cap holder details here

