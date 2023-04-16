A dialogue without terms, rules, positions or allies?

The clear (and, for the wary, expected) return of the turkeys to an aggressive stance shatters the dangerous illusions harbored by many who seize every ostensible opportunity to call for immediate dialogue, emitting dangerous messages of anxious desperation without any sense of which is (alas) the harsh reality. Faced with the genius of Greater Turkey now out of the bottle and the comprehensive agreement being prepared, the two main parties in Athens do not have the possibility of continuing to disagree, to argue and not to prepare for the challenges ahead. What Greece needs right now is a new strategy with well-researched alternative scenarios and, at the very least, an understanding that any dialogue with a strengthening rival will not end well without terms, rules, positions and allies.

Without terms

Over the past 50 years of rivalry with an ever-threatening Turkey, Greece has always set certain conditions before entering into talks. Even when these conditions were not fully met, they gave the process its dignity. The terms are today conveyed with a problematic lack of clarity and vary according to who conveys them and where, giving the image of anything but a coherent strategy.

Without rules

References to international law, the law of the sea or calm waters do not constitute a clear framework for dialogue. As far as the process is concerned, we have over the years tried all possible means to reach some kind of understanding with Turkey: the judicial route of recourse to The Hague, international mediation and political talks. The Hague is the preferred choice of politicians who choose to ignore its increasingly dangerous consequences and prefer to transfer the burden of national responsibilities to foreign judges. In the most difficult times (such as the crises of Imia in 1996 and Oruc Reis in 2020), we have sought the mediation of a third party to achieve a policy of equal distance with our allies and partners towards the aggressor and the injured party.

Even in terms of political dialogue, over the years we have tried everything (even if it is generally done in a hurry). Talks took place at all levels (from experts to heads of state) and on a wide range of topics: from economic cooperation, confidence-building exercises and exploratory talks. The latter, to which many are in a hurry to be brought back, ceded to Ankara the ability to project any illogical expansionist argument and at the same time to deposit it with the United Nations with various letters, forcing us to an international discourse on its revisionist claims. Ankara’s dramatic shift to now asking Greece to resolve all our differences in The Hague (another remnant of the general lack of a plan) will create international difficulties for our diplomatic efforts.

Without positions

Even within NATO, which has been fighting against revisionism lately, we lacked a clever international campaign to highlight the commonalities between Putin and Erdogan.

Despite my decades of experience in international negotiations, I have found no instance of a country entering into a conversation about territorial delimitation without publicly announcing on a map how it defines the geographical limits of the maritime areas it claims. I also fail to understand the exclusive and apprehensive obsession with the limited benefits of 12 nautical miles compared to the many other benefits of an exclusive economic zone, which is maritime territory that extends over an area four times larger than the OUR. Unable to decide, for a while we hid (unofficially) behind the map of Seville made in the name of the EU. However, after the 2020 crisis, we officially denounced it in a letter to the United Nations as a private document, raising together with other developments a troubling question about a possible abandonment of any claim to maritime rights east of Rhodes.

Without allies

Our country has unfortunately never used its membership of the European Union with a global plan. As an indication, for 40 years, we only really used our right of veto (during the mandate of Andreas Papandreou) on Chad and Korean Air Lines flight 007, but never on Turkey. Even within NATO, which has been fighting against revisionism lately, we lacked the clever international campaign to highlight the commonalities between Putin and Erdogan. After all, despite our announced old and new allies, Ankara’s aggression continues to grow. Finally, questions are raised by the formulation of our preference (including from official sources) for a direct dialogue with Turkey, without third-party mediators, as two good neighbors, as Erdogan has been asking for two years.

Talks that we will be pressured to resume under threat of military action and pressure from third-party mediators are looming. The United States is actively pursuing energy deals, and more, in the Eastern Mediterranean, and cannot wait for the slow, dead-end processes in The Hague. Even if they generally prefer to press Greece or Cyprus (since, with or without Erdogan, the return of the prodigal is more important), perhaps the inevitable tense economic situation that the next Turkish leaders will face, compounded by the possibility of internal instability (as a result of persistent questioning of the electoral result), will make Ankara more malleable to concessions.

So, given the above, instead of passive and obsessive persistence with any form of talks as a panacea, what is needed are smart positions and initiatives to strengthen our hand, bearable by our partners and allies, and usable by our interlocutors. When, despite Greece’s much-heralded strong deterrence, Turkish expansionism and aggression continue to expand rather than contract, it is evident that its immediate reinforcement is needed with substantial preparation (and if possible with a broad consensus), far from hesitation and haste. moves made simply for communication wins.

Faced with the combined pressure of international mediation and dialogue with the aim of a comprehensive solution in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, we must ensure that any potential agreement or even partial normalization with Turkey will effectively strengthen and not undermine to the position and security of Hellenism in relation to the current situation.

Giannis Valinakis is a professor, president of the Jean Monnet European Center of Excellence at the University of Athens and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.