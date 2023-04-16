Ahern urges DUP to compromise to restore Stormont power-sharing

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern urged the DUP to reach a compromise to restore Stormont’s power-sharing as he praised British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ efforts to break the post-Brexit trade stalemate.

Mr Ahern said it was neither tenable nor sustainable for the party to stick strictly to the same position.

Mr Ahern welcomed Mr Sunaks’ attempts to secure a return to devolution as he said Ireland had faced great difficulties in its relationship with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the Brexit process.

The DUP is currently blocking devolution to Stormont in protest at post-Brexit trade deals which have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Bertie Ahern hailed the efforts of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks in the face of the power-sharing stalemate (Phil Noble/PA)

Barriers were first introduced under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The EU and UK have since agreed to the new Windsor Framework as a way to reduce the bureaucracy created by the protocol.

While the DUP says the Windsor framework has helped address its concerns about the protocol, it says some significant issues remain.

He opposed the Westminster framework and made it clear that his boycott of Stormont will continue until he gets further assurances on his concerns over sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland. North.

Asked in an interview with Sky News what his message would be to the current leadership of the DUP, Mr Ahern said former Unionist political leaders in Northern Ireland, such as the late David Trimble and Ian Paisley, as well as Peter Robinson, had shown a willingness to compromise to make progress.

You don’t make much progress in politics if you don’t, he said.

And I think we have to move away from, you know, that’s the position and no other position is satisfactory, it’s not tenable or sustainable. And it is not in the interest of the people of Northern Ireland, there are huge problems in Northern Ireland like everywhere else.

Mr Ahern said the Windsor framework nearly solves the problems standing in the way of a return to power-sharing.

There appear to be a few outstanding issues that need to be resolved, he added.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (AP)

The former Fianna Fil leader contrasted Mr Sunak’s approach with that taken by Mr Johnson.

To be honest, I don’t care who the Prime Minister of the UK is, it’s a matter for the UK, but you will understand that we found it very difficult to deal with Boris, he said.

He seems like a very colorful guy and a very nice guy but, you know, we had problems with the backstop, we had problems with protocol, we had a lot of problems with Brexit in the first place.

Frankly, I don’t think we would have had the institutions of Northern Ireland on and off for the last six or seven years had it not been for Brexit and it has caused us untold difficulties and problems.

But we in Ireland are trying to live in the future, and we’re trying to get things done and, you know, I think what we need to do now is Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, he’s really done some good job in our view here over the past six months he has reinvigorated efforts to get everything working in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ahern referred to Mr Sunaks’ participation last November in the British Irish Council, one of the bodies created by the Good Friday Agreement.

He said it was quite odd that prior to this engagement a British Prime Minister had not attended such a meeting for 15 years.

Mr Ahern said the level of engagement was what he thought US President Joe Biden was referring to last week when he said the UK should work more closely with the Irish government to support the people from Northern Ireland.