Shehbaz: ‘The country was not created to act like a beggar’: Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif





LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had no excuse to delay the bailout as Pakistan had met all the conditions of the global lender, Tribune reported. ceremony after reviewing construction work for a six-lane airlift, the Prime Minister said we had a ‘broken IMF deal’. He expressed optimism that despite the various challenges, Pakistan would soon be out of all difficulties. “The country was not created to move around on debts and act like a beggar, because its ancestors and its different generations made sacrifices for the fatherland,” he added. bilateral relationship with friendly countries, including China, which recognized Pakistan’s problems and granted the renewal of a loan of 2 billion dollars in addition to repaying the amount of the previous debt repaid by Pakistan. also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The UAE had committed a $3 billion loan. He commended the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for making efforts in this regard.Prime Minister Shehbaz further claimed that the 2018 elections were rigged on a massive scale.Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) , he said development projects were halted during his tenure. Speaking about the incumbent government’s free flour scheme, the prime minister said it was risky but it was giving people relief. He said about 80 to 100 million people in Punjab are benefiting from this scheme. The Prime Minister further said that there are economic challenges but the nation will have to decide whether it will live on foreign debt or stand tall by carving out a niche for itself among the committee of nations with honesty, dedication and hard work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/country-was-not-created-to-act-like-beggar-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif/articleshow/99523032.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

