Politics
Xi Jinping, not easy to become a communist
It is an incitement to perseverance, even relentlessness. XI Jiping was rejected nine times from the Chinese Communist Party. Nine times to get into it and make a career, let’s say, honorable. The important thing is never to despair, Xi Jiping’s failures are the Superfail of the week in company by journalist Pierre Haski.
The burden of family heritage
If Xi Jinping has been secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party since 2012, the president will have suffered nine failures in the 1970s before being able to join the party. But how to explain such a willingness of young Xi Jiping to join an organization that treated his family so harshly? Pierre Haski explain: “Outside the CCP, there is no political, social, economic life, no life at all. If you want to survive in Mao’s China you have to be a party member.”
To enter the PCC of the time, the procedure is heavy: the candidates must constitute a file, and prove that their family was is is always in adequacy with the ideas of the mode. However, Xi Jinping’s family ancestry poses a problem: “The political file was very heavy, because he came from a hated family. His father is a traitor, so he was the traitor’s son. And as such, he was refused entry to the Party nine times.” explain Pierre Haski.
A late entry, a paradoxical evolution
For 5 years, Xi Jinping tried in vain to join the party. But in 1974, the situation finally settled down for the future president: “In 1974, the cultural revolution is coming to an end, Mao is going to die in 1976 and the climate calms down, Xi Jinping is allowed to enter the Party.” explain Pierre Haski.
This perseverance of Xi Jiping gives a glimpse of the immense ambition that characterized the young Xi Jiping, now known for having made China take an authoritarian turn. Pierre Haski returns to this paradox:“Here is a man who saw his father fall because of political affairs. this system.”
