PM Modi degree: Court issues subpoena to Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh in Gujarat University defamation case





By Press Trust of India: An Ahmedabad court has subpoenaed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha member Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh in a criminal defamation suit over their alleged sarcastic and derogatory statements against the University of Gujarat regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s university degree. The Metropolitan Additional Chief Magistrate’s Court Jayeshbhai Chovatiya summoned the two leaders of the AAP on May 23 on Saturday, after observing that on the face of it there appeared to be a case against them under Article 500 of the Code Indian Criminal Law (Defamation) on a complaint filed by the University of Gujarat. registrar Piyush Patel. READ ALSO | ‘Some remain uneducated despite graduating from IIT’: Delhi LG’s veiled jibe to CM Kejriwal The court also ordered the removal of “Chief Minister” from Kejriwal’s name in the title of the case, saying the statements were made by him in a personal capacity. Kejriwal and Singh had made the comments after the Gujarat High Court issued an order quashing the Chief Information Commissioner’s order asking the University of Gujarat (GU) to provide information about PM Modi’s degree . According to the complainant, they made “defamatory” statements at press conferences and on Twitter targeting the university about Modi’s degree. Their comments targeting the University of Gujarat were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the institution that established its name with the public, he said. Gujarat University was established over 70 years ago. It has a reputation among the people and the defendant’s statements will create distrust of the university, argued the plaintiff’s lawyer, Amit Nair. The complainant alleged that the remarks were defamatory of the university because they were sarcastic and intended to intentionally damage the prestige of the university. They were shared in the media and on Twitter with the same intention, he said. READ ALSO | ‘I don’t want anyone to become PM with a fake degree’: Kejriwal’s veiled dig at PM Modi The comments quoted by the plaintiff and attributed to Kejriwal are: “If there is a degree and it is genuine, then why does he not issue it? (a copy to Kejriwal under RTI), “They don’t give a degree because it might be wrong” and “If the Prime Minister studied at University of Delhi and University of Gujarat, then University of Gujarat should celebrate that our student has become the country. PM”. According to the complainant, Sanjay Singh had said: ‘They are trying to prove that the Prime Minister’s fake diploma is genuine.’ Four witnesses were interviewed and other evidence was tendered during the inquest, and the plaintiff’s attorney argued that their statements would cause a person to believe that GU issues fake credentials.

