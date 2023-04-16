Pakistani Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident





Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident when his car was hit by another vehicle in the nation’s capital, police said.

The minister’s car was hit by a Hilux Revo while traveling from Mariott to Chowk Secretariat on Saturday, Islamabad Police said in a statement.

The Minister was rushed to Polyclinic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Five people present in the vehicle involved in the accident have been taken into custody and an investigation has been launched, he said.

Islamabad Police Inspector General Akbar Nasir Khan told media that the minister was driving his car alone when he collided with the other vehicle.

He died at the scene from the head injury he sustained, Khan said.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Shakoor was a senior member of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) whose party is part of the ruling coalition.

JUI-F said the minister’s funeral prayer will be offered on Sunday at Tajbi Khel area of ​​Lakki Marwat district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences on his death and commended the late minister for his contributions to society as a practical scholar, ideological political activist and good human being.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also expressed deep sadness over the minister’s death and paid tribute to his services for interfaith harmony in the country.

“The grief is not only for his family but for me and for the whole party,” the JUI-F media cell quoted party leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman as saying.

Shakoor made headlines a few months ago when a female officer accused the minister of refusing to approve her appointment as general manager of Hajj affairs because of her gender. However, the minister denied the allegations.

