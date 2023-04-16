The man who could beat Erdogan





Recep Tayyip Erdoan has dominated Turkish politics for the past 20 years, first as prime minister and now as president. By winning the support of long-ignored socially conservative voters in the rural heartland of Anatolia, he broke the stranglehold on his country’s politics long held by a business elite in Turkey’s three largest cities that ruled with the government. frequent military interference. But in the process, Erdoan also demonstrated his willingness to undermine his country’s democracy by marginalizing, and sometimes imprisoning, independent-minded critics and journalists and remaking Turkey’s political and judicial system to protect its power. A failed coup attempt in July 2016 only intensified Erdoan’s drive to control Turkish politics more tightly. Now, after more than two decades of political dominance, an impending presidential election leaves Erdoan facing a serious challenge. Rampant inflation, a currency crisis and scandals resulting from February’s devastating earthquakes that killed tens of thousands and left millions homeless combined to put Erdoan in a tough spot ahead of the first round election on May 14. Perhaps more importantly, the country’s opposition appears much more unified than in the past. Who is Kemal Kldarolu? Kemal Kldarolu (pronounced Da-ro-loo) was the leader of the Social Democratic Republican People’s Party, a party created by Mustafa Kemal Atatrk, founder of modern Turkey since 2010. The leader of Turkey’s largest opposition bloc, Kldarolu is also the officially chosen presidential candidate of five other parties that have little in common beyond a shared desire to defeat Erdoan. Unlike Erdoan, who was born in a working-class district of Istanbul, Kldarolu hails from rural Anatolia, where he grew up in poverty. Hes not exactly a new political face; He is a 74-year-old career politician with a professorial public demeanor who is as careful in his speech as the charismatic Erdogan is bold and direct. But recent polls suggest that a mild-mannered technocrat capable of uniting left and right opposition parties could be just what many Turkish voters want. Unlike Erdo’s pugilist political style, Kldarolu has promised govern Turkey through consultation and compromise. The race looks tight. A possible second round would take place on May 28. Despite Erdo’s political dominance since 2003, the CHP and its allies have scored some important recent victories. In 2019, the Kldarolus party won mayoral elections in five of the country’s six largest provinces, including Istanbul and Turkey’s capital Ankara. If he wins If Kldarolu defeats Erdoan, the world could expect big changes in Turkey’s complex foreign policy. Erdoan has made his country NATO’s joker, an ally that must be continually appeased to maintain unity on the approach to alliances with Russia. But Kldarolu would likely prove a much more reliable security partner, even if the need for decent economic relations with Russia gives the Kremlin weapons it will use to punish Turkey in response. But Kldarolu also called for a reconciliation with Syrian President Bashar al-Assadwhich could allow a large number of nearly four million Syrians refugees currently living in Türkiye to return home. This would quickly become an important and complex story. The bottom line: It’s never a good idea to bet against Erdoan, but public frustration with a tough economy and growing demand for change will make this race one to watch.

