Why Liberals Should Hope Ron DeSantis Beats Donald Trump





I am not, to say the least, a Ron DeSantis fan. I was one of the first writers to notice his emerging authoritarian ambitions and his disconcerting success in uncovering illiberal uses of state power to intimidate his enemies. Since that time, he has only become more authoritarian and dangerous.

The question everyone seems to want to ask about Desantis is: do you think he’s worse than Donald Trump? I don’t see that as a very relevant standard. I don’t plan to vote in the Republican primary, and given that both men pose existential dangers to the American political order, by far the most important response to Trump’s choice over DeSantis is Neither One nor One. other.

But for some reason, people seem interested in the question of who liberal (small-d) Democrats should prefer: Trump or DeSantis. And I briefly expressed my opinion in 2016, only to retract it a few weeks later, that they should encourage a Trump nomination.

So, what the heck, I’ll give people what they want: My current view, subject to change, is that liberals should prefer the Republican nomination to DeSantis.

A weakness that I have found in most of the arguments comparing the two candidates is that they examine only a partial aspect of the potential risks they pose. I want to attempt a full account of the three main questions: Which candidate would be most likely to win an election if nominated? Which candidate would be the most dangerous if elected president? And which candidate would it be better for the Democrats to defeat?

A year ago, I considered DeSantis a more powerful candidate than Trump. Now I think the evidence points the other way.

Trump has well-known responsibilities as a general election candidate that hardly need recapping here. But DeSantiss’ liabilities have increased significantly. He has publicly stated in the past that he supports both privatization and cuts to Social Security and Medicare benefits, a position so deeply toxic that even most Republican voters balk at it. More recently, he signed a six-week abortion ban, a period so restrictive it practically amounts to a total ban.

What may be more telling is DeSantis’ navigation of the issue. A more shrewd politician would have convinced his allies in the state legislature to quietly remove the ban, or at least relax it. Instead, he was basically coerced into signing it. The vulnerabilities the issue presents to him were revealed by the fact that he hosted a private signing ceremony at nearly 11:00 p.m. and then declined to address the subject the next day when speaking at Liberty University.

DeSantis is clearly trying to run Trump on social policy, but he’s aware he’s getting himself in trouble if he wins the nomination. Yes, DeSantis would be able to win back some of the orthodox Republican voters repelled by Trump’s personal style. But he would lose not only some of the Trump cultists whose only connection to Republican politicians is a personal attachment to the 45th president, but also some of the working-class voters Trump has attracted by shedding some of his party’s unpopular baggage. .

Comparing a Trump presidency to a DeSantis presidency takes even more guesswork than comparing the two men as candidates. And here, the available evidence seems equivocal to me.

The most likely scenario, I believe, is that a DeSantis presidency would do more harm. Because DeSantis is smarter and has more unified support from the Republican elite than Trump, he would likely have more success pushing his agenda. This program includes traditional conservative policy goals of lowering taxes on the rich, cutting spending on the poor, restricting abortion, and more. and use of the state in the Nixonian way. DeSantis is a national conservative who draws inspiration from Viktor Orban, a right-wing leader who turned his ruling majority into a power-consolidating machine.

When he was president, Trump’s efforts to abuse his authority often failed due to the incompetence or scruples of his henchmen. DeSantis’ illiberal actions are generally legal (with some exceptions) and meet with very little opposition within the party.

The median expectation for a DeSantis presidency is, in my opinion, worse than that of a Trump presidency. However, the extreme risks of a Trump presidency loom large. The United States managed to avoid the worst possible outcomes under his administration, war, chaos, martial law, in part because government officials habitually ignored Trump’s directives. As his presidency has progressed, however, Trump has gotten better at spotting secretly rational or public-minded officials within his ranks and replacing them with genuine loyalists.

It is not a safe assumption that a second Trump presidency would avoid the most disastrous results possible. And while DeSantis seems determined to lead the United States toward an Orban-style illiberal democracy in which the ruling party slowly strangles the opposition, the slow part matters. Horrible as it may be, democratic backsliding is at least potentially reversible. The worst imaginable results of a second Trump presidency might not be.

Subscribe to &c.

Irregular daydreams from the center left.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to receive email correspondence from us.

The previous category assumes that the Republican presidential candidate has won. Now I want to imagine a scenario where the Republican lost. Does it matter? I would say that matters a lot and the country would do much better to defeat DeSantis than Trump.

Beating Donald Trump in the general election means first winning the vote (which in the two elections he ran required winning the national vote by 3 to 4 percent), then defeating his legal challenges and then probably put down an insurrection. Even emerging from this process successfully leaves deep civic scars. It’s not a good situation.

DeSantis would absolutely commit to Bush v. Gorestyle hardball, maybe with a Brooks Brother riot or two in the event of a really close election. But he is at least likely to limit his challenges to legal activities. DeSantis is a young man with a future at stake even if he loses, and he wouldn’t burn the country down out of anger (or fear of personal exposure to crime).

Additionally, the candidate you defeat counts for the lessons the defeated party is likely to learn. The evolution of Republican parties toward authoritarianism is the biggest problem in American politics. Just trying to keep Republicans out of power can only work for so long. What has to happen at some point is that Republicans themselves decide that their own extremism and anti-democratic leanings are an obstacle to power rather than a shortcut to it.

As we have seen, beating Donald Trump again would only go so far as to teach the Republican Party lessons. The Trump base still wants to nominate Trump again. The Republican elite hopes to appoint a more disciplined authoritarian who will hold Trump’s coalition down to the anti-vaxxers, J6ers and white nationalists, whom DeSantis is keeping in the tent.

Defeating DeSantis would send a harsher message: the problem is not just one man but a whole style of politics. Republicans might see a loss of DeSantis as a repudiation of the Trumpist style of totalist partisan culture warfare, or even the right-wing hardline social and economic agenda. I wouldn’t bet on that. It will probably take several defeats for the lesson to be assimilated. But a DeSantis loss would seem to offer a quicker return to sanity for the GOP.

Needless to say, my analysis of the choice at this early stage may change with the course of events. And I have to re-emphasize that no one needs to vote in the Republican primary, and the best option for any liberal, moderate, or pro-democracy supporter is to keep Republicans out of power until they get sane again. of mind. In the meantime, the party has nothing to offer but different kinds of bad choices.

