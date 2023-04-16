Prime Minister Modi and Rishi Sunak agree on the need for a speedy conclusion of the FTA





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak during which they reviewed progress made on a number of bilateral issues under the India-UK 2030 roadmap and agreed on the need to quickly conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement. between the two countries. The two leaders welcomed recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, especially in the trade and economic sectors. Prime Minister Modi has raised the issue of the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and called on the UK government to take strong action against anti-India elements. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated that the UK views the attack on the Indian High Commission as completely unacceptable and is ensuring the security of the Indian mission and its staff. Prime Minister Modi also raised the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK. He asked for progress on the return of these fugitives so that they can appear before the Indian judicial system, a statement from the PMO said. Prime Minister Modi invited Prime Minister Sunak to the G20 summit to be held in September 2023. The British Prime Minister appreciated the progress made under India’s G20 Presidency and reiterated the UK’s full support for the G20 initiatives. India and their success. The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Sunak and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch. “Pleased to speak with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. I conveyed my Baisakhi greetings to him and my New Year wishes to the vibrant Indian community in the UK. We reviewed progress on a number of issues to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and UK including FTA,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. “We also agreed on the need to take strong action against anti-India elements and to ensure the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK. We also discussed the issue of economic offenders,” he added. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke about free trade agreements during her visit to Washington and said that FTAs ​​are signed much “quicker” these days.

