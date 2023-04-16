Jake Tapper Presses Brian Kemp on Trump, 2024 Election





Jake Tapper and Brian Kemp (R) circled in a riveting 1-on-1 on Sunday as the CNN anchor repeatedly pressed the Georgia governor on whether Donald Trump should remain leader of the Republican Party.

Kemp joined State of the Union after giving a speech over the weekend where he strongly suggested the GOP should leave Trump if he continues to obsess over the 2020 election and his personal grievances. The governor did not name Trump directly, but lamented that the party is “losing winnable races in districts and swing states that will be critical to our success,” while the former president constantly complains about his own troubles.

In his conversation with Tapper, Kemp again urged Republicans to focus on the future and stay focused on criticizing the Biden administration. Meanwhile, Tapper pointed to excerpts from Kemp’s speech that were particularly relevant to Trump, and he asked, “Do you think Donald Trump is nationally ineligible?” Would it be a mistake for Republican People’s Republican Party voters to nominate him?

“Well, that’s for people to decide,” Kemp replied. “But my point is exactly what you said. We cannot be distracted.

Kemp went on to tout his own record while warning that it “only helps Joe Biden” if Republicans continue to be distracted by Trump investigations and similar issues. Tapper, however, brought the subject back to Trump, referring to the ex-president’s defeat in Georgia in 2020, as well as the loss of his favorite midterm candidates in the state.

“Do you think Donald Trump is no longer capable of winning Georgia?” asked Taper. He raised the issue while questioning whether voters viewed Kemp as a “bulwark” against Trumpism.

Kemp’s response:

Well that’s really what I want to say about yesterday’s remarks because the road to the White House is through Georgia and a couple of other states that I think are really going to decide the presidential race . And I was just laying out the plan for, I think, any candidate to win has to talk about what we’re about, focus on the future, not look in the rearview mirror. You know if you stare too long in the rearview mirror while you’re driving, you’re gonna look up and bump into someone, and it’s not gonna be good…

Since Kemp kept warning Republicans not to get distracted by Trump’s investigations, Tapper eventually tried to ask “Are you saying your party should stop attacking those investigations and allow the justice system to run its course?” Given that Trump is also under investigation for his attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, Tapper also asked “Have you had any conversations with law enforcement about preparing for a possible indictment of Trump and the protests that may ensue?”

Watch Kemp’s response above via CNN.

