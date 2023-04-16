Turkey will not allow any global or regional actor to endanger its security: President





ANKARA Turkey will continue to take “resolute” measures against terrorism and will not allow any global or regional actor to endanger its security, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday. “Terror is the greatest scourge the imperialists have inflicted on Turkey,” Erdogan said at an iftar dinner in the country’s southeastern province of Sanliurfa. He said that “Turkey’s national security begins beyond its borders”, and stressed that his country “cannot rest with peace of mind if peace is not assured in our region”. “We can never be safe as long as there are terrorists equipped with air power, ground power and asymmetric weapons in northern Syria and Iraq,” he added. Earlier, Erdogan attended a ceremony for the inauguration of 897 post-earthquake houses and the handing over of keys to 659 houses and 61 shops. In its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plan attacks against Turkey. Additionally, YPG/PKK terrorists are hiding in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks against residents and nearby settlements of Türkiye. Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counter-terrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor and allow the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019). The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

