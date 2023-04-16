Donald Trump Jr. calls for end to conservative-led boycott of Bud Light and ‘iconic’ Anheuser-Busch over partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney





Donald Trump JrAP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump Jr. has expressed his opposition to a conservative boycott of Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch.

Conservatives blasted Bud Light’s partnership with popular trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Trump Jr. on his “Triggered” podcast praised Anheuser-Busch as an “iconic” company.

Donald Trump Jr. is calling for an end to a conservative-led boycott of Bud Light, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, over the parent company’s partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

During an April 13 broadcast of his “Triggered” podcast, the eldest son of former President Donald Trump addressed the controversy that has become a new cultural front in the increasingly vocal criticism of the political right of the issues. transgender people and the push from conservatives to pass legislation restricting gender-affirming care.

Trump Jr., who frequently rails against what he sees as “woke” influences in American society, typically fights alongside conservatives on many issues, but has parted ways with the movement when it comes to Anheuser-Busch.

“I’m not for destroying an American, an iconic company, for something like that. The company itself doesn’t participate in the same left-wing nonsense as other major conglomerates,” he said, arguing that ‘Anheuser-Busch had a conservative streak. in their political donations.

According to OpenSecrets, Anheuser-Busch and people affiliated with the company donated $514,375 to the Republican National Senate Committee in the 2022 election cycle; people with ties to the company also donated $464,505 to the Republican National Congressional Committee for the same round.

“Frankly, they’re not partaking in the same woke garbage as other people in the beer industry, who are much worse offenders when I looked into it,” he continued. “But if they do it again, then it’s on them! So screw them.”

The boycott began when many conservatives became furious that Bud Light was teaming up with Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok influencer, at this year’s NCAA basketball tournament.

On the day of the women’s final game, Mulvaney posted about a Bud Light-sponsored contest on Instagram, where she was recorded drinking beer on camera.

“Happy March Madness!! Just found out it had to do with sports and not just saying it’s a crazy month! To celebrate this sports stuff, @budlight is giving you a chance to win $15,000! ” she wrote in the post.

“Share a video with #EasyCarryContest for a chance to win!! Good luck!” she continued, before adding the hashtag #budlightpartner.

Mulvaney, who has more than 10 million followers on TikTok, also showed off a personalized Bud Light can sent to him by the company.

The reaction of the Conservatives was quick.

Kid Rock quickly posted an Instagram video of himself spinning Bud Light cases and country music singer Travis Tritt announced he would be banning Anheuser-Busch drinks from his tour.

During a recent appearance on the “Onward with Rosie O’Donnell” podcast, Mulvaney said she was an “easy target” for critics due to the fact that she only recently made the transition.

“It’s so sad because everything I’m trying to say is positive,” she said. “It’s trying to connect with others who may not understand me. It’s to make people laugh or to make a child feel seen.”

“The reason I think I’m an easy target is because I’m still new to this,” she continued. “I think it’s a lot harder to go after a trans woman who’s been doing this for 20 years. Maybe they think there’s some kind of chance with me that they can do it. , but I mean, what is their goal?”

