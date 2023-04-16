How The National’s London team grew from a five-person start-up to a thriving newsroom

When The Nationals London office looks forward to covering the next big emerging story, the first consideration is to look at what matters to our audience.

How we can generate articles, videos and digital information that resonates deeply and increases the impact of our work will always be the priority.

The story of The National in London dates back to the relaunch of the titles in 2017. It’s about taking a small start-up and focusing on growth. Not only growing the number of journalists, but also growing the work we do and improving the visibility of our operation.

There are now more than 20 reporters in the office press room. The operation has strength and depth in the UK capital as well as a significant presence in the heart of the EU in Brussels.

There are specialist political reporters based in the Westminster lobby, senior correspondents who investigate and focus on long-serving journalism, and generalist reporters in the newsroom who master the most relevant stories of the day and the last news.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labor Party leader Keir Starmer in the Central Hall of the Palace of Westminster in May 2022. PA

There is a sense of community in what we do with Lemma Shehadi, a writer who focuses on issues of concern to the Middle East, one of our newest team members. Video journalists play an important role in our daily coverage and explain why the big stories covered the importance of an international audience.

Social media reporters help shape the coverage and story mix early in the morning and provide valuable insight on how to project relevant and useful information.

The gaze of The National The UK edition is powered by our homepage specialists, who shape a product throughout the day that will appeal to UK-based audiences as well as those looking for how we cover the UK agenda and European.

The columns provide an opportunity to put a strategic framework around our coverage and provide additional insight from experienced writers who have worked in UK media.

The role of office managers is to ensure that these parts all work, in their disparate ways, to be interesting and relevant. Above all, the job is to develop the following for our brand of international journalism in a crowded political, business, social and media arena.

It means that when Thomas Harding and Laura OCallaghan work in the Lobby alongside the Prime Minister on a hasty walk through the halls, they are engaged with the raw material of British politics. MPs, ambitious special advisers, civil servants holding group briefings and lobbyists who bring new opinions into the British political system.

Boris Johnson announces his resignation as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street on July 7, 2022. Getty Images

When The National conducted an interview with Boris Johnson, it seemed the British leader was building a leadership agenda that would stretch far into the future.

His confidence allowed us to unravel his global vision and we asked him to consider how the Middle East offered a building block for his global UK programme.

A few years later it was fascinating to me to sit in the Oxford drawing room of Simon MacDonald, the recently released head of the Foreign Office, who recounted how he unseated the tottering Prime Minister by telling the truths fundamentals that undermined the Downing Streets version of the events of the Chris Pincher case. The 20 hours a day, seven days a week, that the bureau works to deliver information for international markets is rarely anything but relentless.

Deputy Bureau Chief Paul Carey plays a key role in keeping the team focused on the most important news and stories with the greatest potential to drive our work. Journalists are mandated to be in a Foreign Office or, as was recently the case with Tim Stickings, in Belfast ahead of US President Joe Bidens’ visit.

The quick start at 7am is one thing, but the role played by The Nationals London workers at 1 a.m., often Soraya Ebrahimi, when the latest news may be an outbreak in Israel or a devastating earthquake in Turkey.

When the office was staffed by five when it launched in 2017, it was this seven-day-a-week role that stretched our team and proved our commitment not just to giving high visibility to UK news, but to providing global coverage of the digital journalism integral to what was to become thenationalnews.com.

Our role of ensuring that the website works at all times is a very valuable part of what we do.

Journalism is about bringing fresh eyes to people who not only make the news, but have relevance that needs to be exposed so readers can share and learn.

That’s why we’re investing in Arab Showcase, the premier news interview series that has developed a distinctive approach to finding out who the hot topic is and how they’ve been shaped by their past. Assembled by editor-in-chief Jac Fuller, the series seeks to give importance to accomplished people and their battles to maintain the integrity of what they do, regardless of the circumstances.

People in Trafalgar Square outside the National Gallery in London during the coronavirus pandemic in January 2022. AP

Our footprint grew steadily, but the near doubling of our team as the Covid-19 pandemic hit Europe was a challenge in itself. One day in February 2020 I was coming back from the highly publicized Munich security conference, the next day it was about how to recruit new hires while simultaneously dispersing the entire team to work from home.

New staff members had to be geared up and briefed on how to use equipment and systems for remote sessions. A whole new structure of how our reporters teamed up or synced remotely had to be worked out. New personalities take time to discover themselves and blend into the overall dynamics of the office. Our new office manager at the time played a Stakhanovite role in maintaining morale and base operations in the face of a myriad of challenges.

From there, the pace of our journalism ignited and never wavered. Three prime ministers in 2020, accompanied by foreign secretaries and chancellors and a host of questions about how Britain had gone astray. Even now, as the ship levels off under Rishi Sunak, the outlook has shifted and we are dealing with how power in the UK has changed.

There are the big, important stories that we do that I never lose sight of, or at least do my best not to lose. Recently, back in Munich, someone told me in a conversation about the 2020 confrontation between Greece and Turkey over migrants crossing the land border. I was proud to be reminded that our correspondent had covered the fate of these people on the ground. It was another trip into the teeth of the encroaching pandemic.

A Royal National Lifeboat Institution ship approaches migrants in a rubber boat crossing the English Channel, bound for Dover on the south coast of England. AFP

From the Greek Isles to the bitter English Channel to Dover, The National is there to cover the migrant story that shapes history in Europe and beyond.

Our team is also present as the war in Ukraine enters a new phase and its human or military fallout is felt not only among Kiev’s neighbors but throughout the world.

The pandemic has illustrated how health shapes our world. It is my priority that the London office leads on how this matters not only for those with an interest in health in the UK, but also taking advantage of pioneering research and emerging treatments in this part of the world.

There are the strategic investment partnerships between the UK and the UAE as well as the wider Gulf economic relationship so that we can play our part in communicating and developing new ideas. Recently, Matthew Davies spoke to Dominic Johnson, a minister who acts as Britain’s guardian of this relationship, about how the next phase will be shaped.

When Grant Shapps, another of our interviewees, plays a leading role in bringing the UK to Cop28 in November, we know we will be there and close to how the net zero agenda is being shaped.

The great joy of the UK office is unlocking some of the most dynamic developments across Europe. Take, for example, expansion and investment in areas as diverse as space launches and movie studios. We are happy to take our readers inside these hangars where breakthroughs are assembled and deployed.

I even went into zero gravity and undertook a space training session to experience what it’s like to step outside the confines of Earth. All of us in the office share the philosophy that our work should reach beyond the immediate horizon and discover new frontiers.

Updated: April 16, 2023, 8:01 PM