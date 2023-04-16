Cong sent feelers, won’t contact PM Modi & Shah: K’taka ex-CM Jagadish Shettar





Hubballi: In a big shake-up at the BJP in Karnataka, former chief minister and influential Lingayat leader Jagadish Shettar, who announced his resignation, said on Sunday Congress had sent feelers. Speaking to reporters here on his upcoming move, Shettar claimed all options are now open to him. "I discuss with my supporters the decision that suits me. Although Congress leaders have not contacted him yet, he will discuss Congress membership with those close to him. When asked if he would contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, Shettar said he would not make any attempt to contact Prime Minister Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "They hold the positions of prime minister and home minister of the Union. They should know what's going on," he said. Shettar said the old people who built the party are intentionally looked down upon, humiliated and despised. It will hurt the party. Few people took things for granted in the state. "They don't have the courtesy to hold discussions with the elderly," he said. Shettar said the BJP is completing the leadership of Lingayat in the country. "Developments show this is happening," he added. "I don't know whether Prime Minister Modi Ji knows it or not, the people who are sent to Karnataka as officials and few leaders have decided that the BJP should not come to power in the assembly elections. Anyway, it's gone now. The BJP party is being sacrificed for vested interests," he said. Shettar represents the Hubballi-Dharwad (Centre) constituency. The development is seen as a major shake-up for the BJP. Recently, Laxman Savadi, who was denied a seat in Athani constituency, joined Congress and was put forward as a candidate from the same constituency. Congress is eagerly waiting to recruit Jagadish Shettar, a seasoned politician with a clean image. The development would affect BJP's prospectus in the northern and central region of Karnataka.

