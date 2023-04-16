Jemima shares her ex-husband Imran Khans painting on a lorry on the UK motorway





Jemima spotted Imran Khan’s life-size painting on the back of a lorry on the M25. Twitter picture

Social media plays a great role in not only educating but also entertaining the public in all aspects.

Not only politicians, celebrities but also common people also want fame after sharing their photos and videos on different social media platforms.

Recently, British film producer Jemima Khan shared a photo of her former husband and President of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on her Twitter account.

The picture of Imran Khan painting on a truck at the M25 in the UK has gone viral with many netizens praising her love for her ex-husband.

While traveling on a motorway in Britain, Jemima spotted the life-size painting of the PTI leader on the back of a lorry.

She took two photos, one wider and one closer, of the paint from the back of the truck and shared them on her Twitter account.

“Just spotted on the M25 (in the UK),” Jemima wrote in her tweet.

Slightly above the painting of the PTI leader, the truck also featured a verse from the Holy Quran “Iyyaka Na’budu wa Iyyaka Nasta’een (to you we worship and in you we take refuge)” which Imran Khan is often heard reciting before. his public rallies in Pakistan.

As soon as Jemima tweeted the images, several social media users also shared photos of the former Pakistani prime minister spotted in different countries on vehicles.

“On M6, two weeks ago, what a proud moment for Kasim & Suleman,” wrote a Pakistani-British journalist by the name of Ihtisham Ul Haq.

Another Twitter user mentioned that Imran is popular around the world and shared a video of a truck carrying his images in Canada.

