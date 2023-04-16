Attacking Donald Trump’s prosecutor Alvin Bragg rather than investigating the crime is the goal New York Daily News





In a naked political stunt, the House Judiciary Committee arrives here tomorrow for an on-the-ground hearing on the crime in New York. The idea is for the city to illustrate disorder in blue cities, but the real goal is to make Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg look bad. Both premises are inflammatory and misleading. Braggs’ policies improved public safety in the Americas’ largest city, which continues to be one of the safest major cities in the nation.

Crime is a serious problem. As former prosecutors, we care deeply about protecting victims while creating safe and healthy communities. Violence and disorder must be fought. But this hearing has little to do with public safety and everything to do with defaming the prosecutor who indicted former President Donald Trump.

What are the facts ? Crime has increased in New York City, as it has across the country since 2019. But even with these increases, it remains one of the safest major cities in the Americas. Among the 50 largest municipalities, it has the sixth lowest murder rate.

Bragg took office in January 2022. Since then, shootings in Manhattan have dropped by double digits and homicides have dropped 15%, a faster decline than in the city as a whole. Data from CompStat also shows that as of mid-April, five out of seven major crimes are lower in Manhattan than a year ago. Crime is too high, but it’s going in the right direction.

Alvin Bragg, left, and Jim Jordan. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks during a press conference following the impeachment of former President Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP )

Camera-hungry politicians should check their own backyards instead. Columbus, Ohio, an hour’s drive from the committee’s chairman, Jim Jordans’ district, has a murder rate nearly three times that of New York. The largest city in committee member Matt Gaetzs district, Pensacola, had a property crime rate more than twice as high as New York as recently as 2020. Sen. Lindsey Graham suggested Trump would receive more lenient treatment if he had a punch.[ed] a cop, but did not note the murder rates in South Carolina, which in 2020 were nearly twice as high as in New York. Bakersfield, Calif., hometown of President Kevin McCarthy, had a murder rate in 2020 about twice that of New York.

Bottom line: New York is safer than the hometowns of some of its most vocal critics.

Monday’s hearing will highlight emotionally harrowing stories from victims of crime. Their experiences deserve attention and respect. Indeed, Bragg has expanded the capacity of its offices to protect victims of crime. In its first year, Bragg initiated 82 new hate crime cases and launched a new Special Victims Division to better work with survivors and advocates. New York has its problems, and we know them. We know full well that crime is concentrated in inner city neighborhoods, many of which have not seen crime drop as quickly as the rest of the city. Don’t expect committee leaders to address this complex issue or the investments that might help solve it.

We can, however, expect many rants about progressive prosecutors. But there is no evidence that cities with reform-minded prosecutors have seen crime rise faster than elsewhere. In fact, reducing unnecessary misdemeanor prosecutions can reduce crime in the long run. And excessive incarceration harms public safety, not improves it. Bragg was elected arguing that security and fairness are inseparable; he was right.

Republicans will likely ignore a real threat to public safety in New York: guns. Gotham has strict gun laws, but guns come in from out of state. A recent Supreme Court ruling on the Second Amendment only increases the risk. City officials have focused on guns, and gun possession convictions have tripled in Bragg’s first nine months in office compared to the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

Bragg grew up in Harlem and often talks about being shot six times three times by the police. His office launched a community-based gun violence prevention initiative to help provide recreational activities for young people in the summer when temperatures and tempers rise. If the Judiciary Committee is serious about helping reduce crime in New York City and beyond, it would strengthen gun background checks and ban assault weapons.

When politicians portray New York as a crime-infested dystopia, ignore the hype and focus on gross political motives. The committee members are not in New York to prevent crime. They are there to help someone accused of committing a Donald Trump crime.

Building safe communities is hard work and must be done while improving the fairness, efficiency and human dignity of our justice system. Let’s not let partisan politics get in the way.

Eisen directs the criminal justice program at NYU Law’s Brennan Center for Justice, where Grawert serves as senior counsel. They are former prosecutors. Eisen was the co-chairman of District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ transition team.

