China hit by spike in Belt and Road bad debts

China’s $1 billion Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure financing program has been hit by a spiral of bad debt, with more than $78 billion in borrowings deteriorating over the past three last years.

The scheme made China the world’s biggest bilateral creditor, but the numbers suggest it has become a financial cornerstone for Beijing and its biggest banks.

About $78.5 billion in loans from Chinese institutions to roads, railways, ports, airports and other infrastructure around the world were renegotiated or canceled between 2020 and the end of March this year, according to figures compiled by the New York-based research organization Rhodium. Band.

That’s more than four times the $17 billion in renegotiations and cancellations recorded by Rhodium in the three years from 2017 to the end of 2019.

According to Brad Parks, executive director of AidData at the University of William and Mary in the United States, there are no official figures on the total scale of BIS lending over the past decade, but it is believed that they total about $1 billion.

Additionally, Beijing has provided an unprecedented volume of bailout loans to prevent sovereign defaults by large borrowers among about 150 countries that have joined the BRI.

The value of these sovereign bailouts amounted to $104 billion between 2019 and the end of 2021, according to a study by researchers from AidData, the World Bank, Harvard Kennedy School and the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. . Over a longer period between 2000 and the end of 2021, these bailouts to developing countries totaled $240 billion, according to the study.

A growing number of BIS borrowing countries are being pushed to the brink of insolvency by slowing global growth, rising interest rates and record debt levels in the developing world. Western creditors of these countries, meanwhile, have accused China of stalling debt restructuring talks.

Frankly, I think this is just the beginning. Chinese banks have an interest in ensuring their biggest foreign borrowers have enough liquidity to continue servicing their infrastructure project debts, Parks said. So Beijing will likely be in the emergency lending business as long as its biggest borrowers are in financial trouble.

The pace of BRI renegotiations and delistings has slowed somewhat in 2022, compared to the peak of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. But experts said that did not indicate that the underlying quality of the loan portfolio of China had improved.

Far from it, said Matthew Mingey, senior research analyst at Rhodium. While some big recipients of Chinese loans, like Pakistan, have managed to hold their own with the IMF and bilateral bailouts, the cracks in the BRI are growing.

Analysts said they did not expect Beijing to cancel the program which was so closely tied to China’s reputation around the world and the image of Chinese leader Xi Jinping himself. Almost a decade ago, Xi declared the BRI the project of the century.

Many countries still welcome Chinese investment under the BRI and I don’t see that changing, said Francesca Ghiretti, an analyst at Merics, a Berlin-based think tank.

Carnegie China Fellow Xue Gong predicted that China would use the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which Beijing is expected to hold later this year, to celebrate a decade of BRI achievements and chart future cooperation plans.

But she added that Beijing’s emphasis on developing indigenous technologies and pressure on domestic public funding could lead to fewer resources being allocated to the initiative. Large-scale cash distributions to state-owned companies for the BRI are not being considered, Gong said.

At the same time, China is expanding its political and diplomatic overtures to the developing world, potentially diluting the importance of the BRI over time.

Since 2021, Xi has launched three strategic initiatives aimed at reshaping the architecture of global governance and diluting the influence of Western-led institutions that have directed global affairs since the end of World War II.

While Beijing solicits international support for two of them, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, countries that pledge to become friends of China’s vision are almost invariably also indebted to the Chinese creditors under the BRI.

Cambodia, Mongolia, Cuba, Uruguay, Nicaragua and Belarus have all shown support for the GSI in recent meetings, said Alice Ekman, senior analyst at the European Union Institute for Security Studies. . All of these countries are also prominent members of the BRI.

Meanwhile, nearly 70 countries have joined the Group of Friends of GDI, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.