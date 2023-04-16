Pro-DeSantis super PAC unloads on Trump for friendly fire in first TV ad





A super PAC supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released its first-ever television ad attacking former President Donald Trump on Sunday, pushing back against Trump’s own assault on DeSantis.

Never Back Down PAC titled the ad “Fight the Democrats, not the Republicans” and sued Trump for his recent attacks on the popular Florida governor. Trump recently dubbed DeSantis “Ron DeSanctimonious” and pushed the claim that he wanted to dismantle Social Security.

“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democratic prosecutor in New York, so why is he spending millions to attack the Republican Governor of Florida?” the announcement begins. “Trump steals pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about Social Security.”

The ad goes on to play an audio clip of DeSantis saying he and other Republicans have no intention of “disrupting” Social Security. It then also plays a clip of Trump himself saying rights and Social Security would “at some point” be on the table for changes.

A pro-DeSantis super PAC released its first-ever TV ad targeting former President Donald Trump on Sunday. The ad takes aim at Trump for turning on Republicans. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

New pro-DeSantis political ad asks ‘what happened to Donald Trump?’ after the former president prioritized attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Trump should fight Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis,” the ad reads. “What happened to Donald Trump?”

While DeSantis has yet to announce a presidential race for 2024, he is widely seen as a strong potential challenger to Trump for the Republican nomination.

Beyond Trump and DeSantis, key players in the GOP primary race include former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former Vice President Mike Pence. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has also officially entered the race, while former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said he does not plan to enter.

While Trump has held a relatively consistent lead over DeSantis in many polls, DeSantis’ world appears to be revving its engines for a widely anticipated campaign announcement.

