Jokowi wants Indonesia to become a big player DW 16.04.2023

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz officially opened the world’s largest industrial exhibition, Hannover Messe, on Sunday (04/16) afternoon local time.

“It is an honor for Indonesia to become a partner country of Hannnover Messe again. Making Indonesia 4.0 is a very relevant topic for Indonesia which is in the process of transformation,” President Jokowi said in his address. .

Indonesia, Jokowi said, is endowed with abundant natural resources, demographic bonuses and a large market. “We have big capital and want to be a big player. Indonesia doesn’t want to shut down. In fact, we are very open to working together in the downstream industry,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi said that in 2025 all coal-fired power plants will be closed. However, Indonesia also wants to ensure that the energy transition produces affordable energy for the population. It requires huge investment and costs $1 trillion until 2060 and Indonesia invites German investors to build a green economy in Indonesia.

“We follow the conversation, not just talk the conversation“, said Jokowi.

On the same occasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany welcomes the next logical step of a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the European Union, drafted since 2016. He promised to encourage the European Union to immediately implement the agreement with Indonesia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Widodo during the opening of Hannover Messe 2023 in Hannover, Germany Photo: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS

In addition, Olaf Scholz wants to expand the source of raw material imports from countries like Indonesia to reduce dependence on China. “Right now, we’re importing a lot of (raw materials) from China. And despite the fact that the earths are rare, copper or nickel are often not mined at source,” Scholz said.

Arrived with First Lady Iriana Widodo in Hanover on Saturday (04/15). On this occasion, Jokowi was accompanied by a number of ministers namely the Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, the Minister of Investment and Head of the National Council of Investment Coordination (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, BUMN Minister Erick Tohir and Head of the Indonesian Capital Authority

Indonesia features contemporary dances that portray the country’s differences and diverse potentials in technology and digital economy, industry. Indonesia’s opening percentage also hinted at the capital’s move from Jakarta to the capital of the archipelago.

Apart from this, dances inspired by traditional dances from several regions such as Bali, South Kalimantan and Papua were also featured along with the stunning voice of singer Claudia Emmanuela Santoso who won the singing talent contest The Voice of Germany in 2019.

Performances inspired by Indonesian dances were also featured at the opening of Hannover Messe 2023 in Germany Photo: Michael Matthey/dpa/picture alliance

Secure certain investments

In Hanover, President Jokowi also held a business meeting with three European business leaders namely BASF, Eramet and Volkswagen via PowerCo. During the meeting, BASF company executives said they would invest in developing a car battery ecosystem in North Maluku.

BASF has directly forwarded its investment interest to President Jokowi to invest in North Maluku as part of building a car battery ecosystem with an investment of around $2.6 billion, the Minister of Health explained. ‘Investment/BKPM chief Bahlil Lahadalia quoted in a press release from the Presidential Secretariat which was accepted by DW Indonesia.

Later, BASF will collaborate with a French company, Eramet, implementing business practices mindful of the ESG (Environment, Social and Government) environment and using green energy. The construction process will begin in late 2023, Bahlil continued.

Indonesia is the first ASEAN country to become an official partner country of the Hannover Fair and has been a partner three times. During Hannover Messe 2023, which will be held from April 17 to 21, 2023, Indonesian exhibitors will showcase the latest technological advancements and potential investments in industrial technology, holding related events.

Hannover Messer is one of the largest trade fairs in the world and has been held for almost 75 years. The exhibition continues to grow with currently over 4,000 exhibitors from 63 countries. Every year they come to Hannover to present the latest technologies from the electrical, digital and engineering industries.

Protested by Amnesty International

As well as being well received by Indonesians living in Germany and Europe, the opening of the Hannover Messe was also marked by protests from Amnesty International (AI), which works in the field of human rights. man, who has criticized Indonesia for threatening to violate indigenous Papuan human rights with plans to develop gold mines in Papua. It is feared that this mine will eliminate the land and livelihoods of local people, as well as polluting the environment. In addition, existing conflicts between the government and indigenous peoples will continue to escalate.

“We call on the Indonesian authorities to immediately suspend mine development projects pending the informed and impartial consent of the indigenous Papuans concerned. Existing conflicts must not be fueled further and the land rights of indigenous Papuans must not be violated,” Esther Hoffmann, Amnesty International’s volunteer coordinator, told DW Indonesia in Hannover.

DW asked AI representative Esther Hoffmann at several problematic mines in Indonesia why they focused on Papua. Esther Hoffmann said she regretted the number of reports of human rights abuses that continue to occur in Papua.

Ayu Purwaningsih contributed to this article