Putin meets Chinese Defense Minister in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with China’s Defense Minister on Sunday, stressing Beijing’s deepening engagement with Moscow, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in a bid to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies.

Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met General Li Shangfu less than a month after Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a three-day state visit in Moscow.

China has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions in Ukraine and accuses the United States and NATO of provoking Moscow. But China’s foreign minister said last week that China would not help Russia with weapons, as feared by the United States and other Western allies.

State Councilor Li Shangfu (R) takes the oath after being elected during the fifth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 12, 2023.



Officially, China remains neutral in the Ukrainian conflict. However, Xi’s trip underscored how China is increasingly becoming the main partner in the relationship, as it provides Russia with political cover and an economic lifeline during the Ukraine conflict.

In comments opening the meeting, Putin praised the general development of Russian-Chinese relations.

“We also work actively through the military departments, regularly exchanging information that is useful to us, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theaters: in the region of the Extreme East and Europe, and at sea, on land and in the air,” he said, according to the Kremlin.

Li said the relationship between the countries “surpasses the military-political unions of the Cold War era. They are based on the principles of non-alignment and are very stable.”

