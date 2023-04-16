UK: BBC asks Mae Muller to focus on her singing and quit politics! – Eurovision News | Music





THE BBC people ask for this year’s representative for the country in the contest, Mae Mullerto focus next month until Eurovision 2023 only on the song and not to leave any political comments. BBC asks to avoid political commentary British public television bosses have given guidelines to Mae Muller on what is allowed and what is not, ahead of next month’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Mae Muller who took the media by storm a few days ago with what I posted on her Twitter account about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Ruling party MPs, as well as conservative media, criticized the 25-year-old singer for what she posted on her social media. In one of her tweets, which many readers called objectionable, the singer said she “don’t pity Boris Johnson” and that she “has no sympathy for him”. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalized at the time due to Covid. Mae Muller versus JK Rowling this time Commenting on a photo of Harry Potter author JK Rowling holding a sign that read: “Get Your Hands Off My Fucking Rights”the young singer said: Not transphobic about rights, about what’s going on here. Mae Muller Earlier, Mae Muller described JK Rowling, an advocate for women’s rights and against the trans movement, as boring. People at Mae Muller’s record company confirmed to the press that the BBC had asked the artist to deal only with the song and her participation in the upcoming competition and not with politics. The BBC and its managers are acutely aware of the need for it not to be known for its controversial statements, rather than its good music. Mae Muller did not hide her political beliefs, since during the last election she publicly expressed her support for the Labor Party. It should be noted that the UK’s Eurovision song is not political in nature. Moreover, political statements and activism that artists make outside of the competition do not affect the apolitical nature of Eurovision. Stay tuned to Eurovisionfun for all updates! Source: daily mail

