Politics
Harris Park firms renew bid to rename neighborhood Little India ahead of likely Narendra Modi visit
Businesses in Harris Park, Sydney’s west, are renewing their bid to officially declare their Little India region ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit.
Key points:
- Parramatta Council has backed a proposal to officially name three streets in Harris Park “Little India”
- Anticipation is mounting over a possible visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- The Geographical Names Board has previously warned that the use of the term Little India ‘creates confusion’
The push to officially declare the suburb as Little India has stalled since the Geographical Names Board told Parramatta Council to stop using the term in marketing materials as it “creates confusion”.
The bureaucratic barrier hasn’t stopped many Sydneysiders and locals from referring to the group of Indian restaurants, sarees and jewelery and grocers as Little India, but many believe making it official would boost the area’s appeal to the tourists.
Parramatta Council last week voted in favor of a scaled-down proposal to apply the name to part of the suburb covering busy Wigram, Marion and Station streets.
“It puts us on the map,” said Parramatta councilor Paul Noack, who moved the motion.
“We want to make it an international destination on the same model as Little India in Singapore and elsewhere in the world.”
Rather than the original proposal to rename the entire suburb of Harris Park, the name would only apply to the popular commercial area.
Cr Noack said Mr Modi’s imminent arrival in Australia next month added to the urgency of the matter, along with the federal government’s commitment to spend $3.5 million to upgrade the region.
Funding allocated in the October budget has been earmarked for a Little Indiagate, as well as further improvements to street furniture, lighting and parking.
Sense of belonging
Little India Harris Park Business Association President Sanjay Deshwal said they first proposed officially naming the region Little India in 2015.
He said since then the number of Indian companies had doubled from around 30 to around 60.
Although it was initially dismissed as “ridiculous”, he is convinced that the time has come to have the name changed.
“A good idea cannot be stopped when the time comes, this is a great example of that,” Mr Deshwal said.
He pointed out that the current proposal would not replace the Harris Park suburban name, but would designate the three main streets as a cultural district, like Little Italy in Leichhardt.
Harris Park, named after surgeon Dr John Harris, is a small suburb next to Parramatta that has seen waves of migration from Lebanon, Italy, Greece and China.
Over the past 10 to 15 years, it has become a favorite haunt for Indian migrants.
The 2021 census shows that 45% of Harris Park’s 5,043 residents were born in India.
Mr Deshwal said the region was crucial in helping students and workers settle in their new home countries.
“Harris Park is a very important step in making these people feel at home,” he said.
“It’s not just the food, it’s not just the businesses, it’s not just the dresses, it’s not just the color, but it gives them a sense of place.”
Visit modi
Anticipation is building ahead of a possible visit by the Prime Minister of India next month, which would cement Harris Park’s reputation as Little India in the eyes of the world.
While details of Mr Modi’s Sydney itinerary have yet to be finalized, Mr Deshwal hopes Mr Modi can use his visit to lay the foundation stone for the Welcome Gate which will be “a monument recognizing the Indian diaspora for the first time in Australia”.
During Mr Modi’s last visit to Australia in 2014, he gave a speech to 20,000 fans at the Sydney SuperDome in Olympic Park.
Parramatta Council has officially invited Mr Modi to visit Harris Park this time.
“It will be one of the biggest events in Harris Park, the biggest event in Parramatta, probably the biggest in Western Sydney,” said Cr Noack.
Parramatta MP Andrew Charlton said the planned improvements would help transform the area into “a beacon of South Asian culture around the world”, regardless of the bureaucratic naming process.
“Prime Minister Modi’s visits are watched by millions in India and around the world, that would definitely be a huge boost,” Mr Charlton said.
He said previous efforts to rename Harris Park had gotten “bogged down”, but focusing on the commercial area where Indian businesses were concentrated was a much simpler approach.
ParramattaCouncil said it was continuing discussions with the Geographic Names Board.
A spokesperson for the board said it had not yet received a formal request to assign the Little India name.
“Once a formal request has been received, GNB will review the submission,” the spokesperson said.
