Pro-Ron DeSantis PAC posts anti-Trump ad on Fox News





A pro-Ron DeSantis PAC battles the onslaught of attacks from former President Donald Trump.

In an ad first reported by Axios that debuted nationwide on Fox News on Sunday, the PAC called Never Back Down dropped a 30-second spot titled “Fight Democrats, Not Republicans.”

“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democratic prosecutor in New York,” the ad reads. “So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican Governor of Florida? Trump steals pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about Social Security.

The ad then played an audio clip of DeSantis from last month in which he said, “We’re not going to mess with Social Security.” He then played a clip of Trump being asked “will the rights ever be on your plate?”

“At some point they will be,” Trump said during a 2020 interview at the World Economic Forum. He added: “We will take a look at that.

The ad concluded: “Trump should fight the Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis. What happened to Donald Trump?

The ad represents one of the first big salvoes fired by the DeSantis camp after months of relentless attacks from Trump. The former president went so far as to smear the Governor of Florida by suggesting he is a pedophile. Recently, Trump’s Make America Great Again PAC ran an ad mocking DeSantis for apparently eating pudding with his fingers, which the governor denied.

Erin Perrine, who once served as communications director for the Trump campaign, and now holds that same position for the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC, told Axios, The ad is right: What happened to Donald Trump?

The Trump campaign responded to the announcement in a statement to Mediaite.

DeSantis is colluding with his globalist handlers to go all out on Never Trump to make people believe that Medicare and Social Security should be ripped away from working Americans,” spokesman Steven Cheung said. “President Trump has made it clear that he will always stand with Americans and protect the benefits seniors have worked and paid for their entire lives.”

