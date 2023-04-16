Politics
Scholz and Widodo open the Hannover Messe
NOTfter three years of corona restrictions, the world’s largest industrial fair at Hannover Messe is back in full format. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of partner country Indonesia Joko Widodo and representatives from business and politics opened the exhibition on Sunday evening. With around 4,000 participants, the fair wants to be part of the time before the pandemic. Until Friday (April 21), innovations from mechanical and plant engineering, electrical engineering and climate protection technologies will be presented.
Scholz hopes there will be an impetus for a competitive industry and the conversion to CO neutrality. I am very happy that the Hanover Fair is starting again, said the SPD politician. She dropped out in 2020 and then had to drastically cut her schedule. The current, larger edition deals with a number of central topics that have something to do with the industrial awakening we foresee in Germany, says Scholz, and with the recovery that is possible if we make all the necessary investments. , so that we remain a leading industrial nation.
Companies have criticized that some EU countries, such as the Federal Republic of Germany, are becoming less attractive as locations. From an industry perspective, this is due to high energy prices, too much bureaucracy and lengthy approval processes. Scholz stressed that it is important that we are involved when it comes to doing business in a CO2 neutral way and at the same time enabling the creation of good jobs here in the country. Other focal points in Hannover are technologies for more efficient use of energy, dealing with artificial intelligence and the hydrogen economy.
Good cooperation with Taiwan
Scholz underlined that the implementation of the energy transition must above all be implemented faster: so much has been left behind in recent years. But we are catching up on that now. In order to achieve climate protection goals, up to five wind turbines and solar systems on average should be installed every day in Germany on an area the size of more than 40 football pitches. It’s going to be a feat.
The increased speed in planning and setting up the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals after the start of the war in Ukraine should now be the benchmark, Scholz said. Another problem, however, is the lack of skilled workers, especially in technical professions, which requires more foreign experts to address.
Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) cited the technology agreement with Taiwan as an example of good international cooperation. Let’s take steps like this whenever possible, have the courage to do research and do business,” she said. China, which claims Taiwan, harshly criticized her visit to Taipei in March. But we We also have to do our homework in Germany and remain an attractive partner, says Stark-Watzinger Global competition has become tougher.
The president of the German electrical and digital association ZVEI, Gunther Kegel, called on politicians to promote more innovation and cut bureaucracy more decisively. Businesses have become digitally literate significantly, he said. However, excessive regulation and overly detailed specifications have become a burden that our small and medium-sized businesses can hardly bear. Scholz conceded: We need less bureaucracy and faster procedures. Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) said it was a time when innovations were urgently needed.
Widodo announced that his country, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, also wants to gradually convert to green energy supply in the coming years. Rainforest damage and forest fires have already diminished and by 2050 all Indonesian coal-fired power plants will be disconnected from the grid. German investors are invited to contribute to building this green economy. Scholz said he was determined to ensure that the long-discussed free trade agreement between the EU and Indonesia takes shape quickly. All of a sudden, a common economic space with more than 700 million people would emerge.
Indonesian human rights activists and representatives of Amnesty International demonstrated outside the Hannover Congress Center. With a vigil, they criticized the fact that the rights of residents of raw material extraction areas and mining regions were often violated.
