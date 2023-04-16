Donald Trump earned less than $200 from Truth Social, filings show





Donald Trump’s personal financial disclosure reports to the Federal Election Commission offer the first public insight into his income and financial situation since leaving the White House in 2021.

A limited 101-page document reveals that the 2024 presidential candidate has earned more than $5 million from speaking engagements, between $100,000 and $1 million from his NFT program, and less than $201 from Truth Social, the social media platform operated by a majority Trump-owned umbrella company.

His documents also show that he earned $5 million in royalties through DT Marks Oman LLC, one of his overseas business ventures.

A New York Times report from last year revealed that his Trump Organization had signed a deal with a Saudi real estate company to build a Trump-affiliated hotel, villa and golf course in Oman as part of a project of $4 billion.

Mr. Trump also claimed to derive income from 16 different books, although most earned him less than $201, according to the filing.

Truth Social, which is reportedly valued between $5 million and $25 million, would have earned him less than $201, according to the document. It owns 90% of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, the umbrella group of Truth Social.

The former presidents’ campaign, however, has raised $34 million so far this year, largely from his prediction of arrest and news of the criminal charges against him, according to The Associated Press and Politico.

According to his campaign, reports with the Federal Election Commission will show that fundraising arms affiliated with Mr Trump raised around $18.8 million in the first three months of the year, including $4 million after his indictment on March 30.

His campaign said he had raised more than $15 million between the announcement of the charges against him and the end of the filing deadline.

Mr Trumps campaign boasted of raising more than $4 million within 24 hours after New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced a criminal indictment against him. Within three days, the campaign announced that figure was over $7 million.

His campaign relied on similar tactics alleging political persecution against him in an effort to raise funds from his supporters, including following his 2020 election defeat and after the FBI raided his property in Mar-a-Lago in the classified file. documents probe last year.

The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol reported that Mr. Trump’s fundraising arms raised more than $100 million in the first week after Election Day in 2020 alone , as his legal team launched a bogus effort to overturn the results.

His campaign and his allies have raised $250 million from their baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, according to the committees’ report. Last year, the panels’ lead investigative lawyer Amanda Wick said Mr Trump’s campaign pushed false election claims to raise funds, telling his supporters it would be used to fight electoral fraud that did not exist.

Following the FBI’s raid of former President Mar-a-Lago’s compound in August 2022, his son Eric Trump claimed the campaign was breaking fundraising records and raising more money in the country. past 24 hours than ever before in recent history.

