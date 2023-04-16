Questioning the forced silences of the Modi government

“Ashwatthama Hata:ha Iti, Narova Kunjarova?usually translated as “Ashwatthama is killed, whether human or elephant?” is arguably the most famous statement about the power of (in this case, artificial) silence in the scriptures of ancient India.

The power of silence came to mind as watch Karan Thapar interview Satya Pal Malik. It wasn’t so much what Malik was silent about but rather what he was. said to shut up ! While talking about the awful incident in Pulwama in February 2019, Malik says that when he told the Prime Minister that the incident happened due to the failure of our decision (the interior ministries) not to provide the CRPF plane to transport their people, it was said by the Prime Minister, , … (Don’t say all that, that’s another thing, let’s talk about it).

Returning to the mahabharata, the situation, briefly, is that during the epic war, the Pandavas were struggling to counter Dronacharya who was fighting alongside the Kauravas. It was strategized that if told that his son, Ashwatthama, was dead, he (Drona) would lose heart and give up the fight. Killing Ashwatthama was not easy, so Bhima killed an elephant named Ashwatthama and it was conveyed to Drona that Ashwatthama was dead. Not believing this and having faith only in Yudhishtira (who would never lie), Drona asked Yudhishtira if Ashwatthama was dead. It was then that Yudhishtira is supposed to have responded with this famous statement “Ashwatthama Hata:ha Iti, Narova Kunjarova?“Legend has it that when he said Narova KunjarovaKrishna blew loudly into his conch so that Drona could not hear the last part of Yudhishtra’s statement, and thinking that it was his son who had died, threw down his weapons and was killed.

Compared to the above example, quite old, of the power of silence, we find a very recent one in a judgment of the Supreme Court of March 2, 2023, in what has come to be called the Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Case of Election Commissioners (Anoop Baranwal v Indian Union, 2015 WP(C) 104). The Supreme Court, in paragraphs 211 and 212 of the judgment, sets out the principle of constitutional silence or expectation. The following quote summarizes the essence of the principle, That which remains unwritten and indeterminate can be just as responsible for the operational character and limiting quality of a Constitution as its more tangible and codified components (paragraph 212). Replace the unwritten and indeterminate words with the spoken word, it is possible to paraphrase this quote to mean silence speaks. What is not said can sometimes be more important than what is said.

Why the emphasis on silence?

Malik, meanwhile, in his interview goes on saying, , … , () (Doval also told me, don’t say all that, shut up he’s my classmate, he could talk to me about n’ whatever, he said Satya Pal bhai don’t say that).

Listening to the interview gives a good idea of ​​what Malik was asked to keep quiet about, but what is of great concern is who asked him to keep quiet and what the implications of his silence and of his refusal. Concern arises because the range of implications could be very broad, ranging from national security to the state of democracy in the country, although these must, of necessity, remain in the realm of speculation.

Corruption and Silence

Another major problem that arises from the attempt to impose silence is that of corruption. While answering questions relating to corruption during his tenure as Governor of Goa, Malik says, Safely Corruption (I can safely say that the Prime Minister does not hate (or dislike) corruption) . Malik gave examples from his tenures as governor of J&K and Goa to back up his statement, including mentioning the names of specific people he said were very close to the prime minister. He went on to say that the result of his revelation of the corruption in Goa was that he was transferred from there within a week of sharing the information. He says that although there were no flights from Goa, a nearly broken down Indian Air Force special Avro was dispatched to move him which took all day to go from Goa to Gauhati.

The propensity for silence on corruption highlighted by Malik has had earlier manifestations. The most important is that of electoral obligations. The whole system says nothing about who gets how much money from whom except an agency, the State Bank of India. And the State Bank of India can, and remains, silent for everyone except one entity, the Government of India which in real terms means the ruling party in the center! It is the power of silence that maintains the regime of electoral obligations.

Another manifestation comes in the form of the PM-CARES Fund. Its website address is https://www.pmcares.gov.in/. The inclusion of gov.in in the address is under normal circumstances indicative of its status, and the website states that the Prime Minister is the ex officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Health. ‘Interior and Minister of Finance. , Government of India are ex-officio trustees of the Fund. Despite all this, the Indian government says in an affidavit before the Delhi High Court that the fund falls outside the scope of the Right to Information Act. Not giving information under the RTI Act is another form of trying to impose silence.

Malik also comments on the Prime Minister’s silence on the Adani case and says that this silence does not help the Prime Minister.

Who is Satya Pal Malik?

According to Wikipedia, Malik was born in a village in western Uttar Pradesh and started his political career in 1968-69 as the president of the student union at Meerut College, Meerut, from where he obtained his B.Sc .and LL.B. degrees. The first public office he was elected to was as a member of the UP Legislative Assembly in 1974 from Baghpat constituency in Uttar Pradesh when he contested as a member of Charan Singhs party, Bharatiya Kranti Dal. Later, when the Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed in 1974, he became its general secretary.

He entered national politics in 1980 as a member of the UP Rajya Sabha and remained in the Rajya Sabha until 1989. From 1989 to 1991 he was a member of the Lok Sabha after being elected on a Janata Dal ticket. He contested the 1996 Lok Sabha election in Aligarh constituency on a Samajwadi party ticket, but lost, finishing fourth with just 40,789 votes. In 2012, he was appointed National Vice President of the BJP.

He served as Governor of Bihar from September 30, 2017 to August 21, 2018, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019, Governor of Goa from November 03, 2019 to August 18, 2020 and Governor of Meghalaya from August 18, 2020 as of October 03, 2022. This makes him special, if not unique, among governors, for having served as the governors of four different states for a standard five-year term.

The messenger against the message

It is clear that Malik is no ordinary politician, having been a member of five political parties to date and serving as governor of four states in a typical five-year term. The fact that he continued to be governor, despite being transferred from state to state, for the entire five-year term, despite statements that were apparently not to the liking of the powers-that-be , worth noting; just like the fact that he was the Governor in office when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was removed by the reading of Article 370 on August 05, 2019.

Social media posts challenging Malik’s credibility had started rolling in even before Karan Thapar’s interview was downloaded and continued fine after being downloaded.

This raises the standard question of messenger and message: Should we focus on the credibility of the messenger, Satya Pal Malik, or what he says?

It is worth wondering what Malik did after bringing situations to the prime minister’s attention and asking him to shut up. Did his responsibility as a constitutional authority end in bringing these things to the attention of the Prime Minister and keeping his mouth shut as he was told to do, or did his oath under the Constitution oblige him to do something else, even then?

While the above questions are valid, what is equally, if not more, valid is the truthfulness of what he said. The questions he raised need answers, not to mention his credibility.

Will these answers arrive or Tum ab chup raho, or silence reigns again? Only time will tell.

Jagdeep S. Chhokar is a concerned citizen.