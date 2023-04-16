President calls for improved food security

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a mariculture base in Zhanjiang city, south China’s Guangdong province, 10 April 2023 . [Photo/Xinhua]



Diversify: the ocean has the potential to feed the world

President Xi Jinping stressed the need to diversify China’s food production and develop the seed industry during his first national study tour this year, a move analysts say will help ensure food security. country and put more nutritious food on the tables of the Chinese people.

Such a strong focus is crucial, as geopolitical risks loom over global food trade and people’s higher living standards drive demand for more food variety and better nutrition, they said.

During his four-day trip to Guangdong Province last week, Xi visited a mariculture base in Zhanjiang, inspecting progress in fish farming methods and talking with researchers and fish farmers.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, explained the need for a comprehensive approach to food production to ensure food security in China, the world’s second-largest economy with a population of over 1, 4 million inhabitants. billion.

He called for parallel efforts to strengthen land-based agricultural production and take advantage of marine resources, stressing the imperative to strengthen marine agriculture, develop sea farming and build “blue granaries”.

He also stressed that the seed industry is the foundation for the development of modern agriculture and fisheries, calling for meticulous efforts to ensure its rational development.

It is imperative to vigorously develop deep-sea aquaculture equipment and smart fishing, and boost the transformation of sea fishing into an information-based, smart and modern industry, he said.

Chen Songlin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief scientist of the Chinese Academy of Fisheries Sciences, said he was delighted to learn of Xi’s trip to the mariculture base, a key project for the production of fish fry under national high-tech development. plan known as the 863 program.

“Behind the Secretary-General’s focus on the development of fish seed in mariculture is his strong focus on food security for China’s population of more than 1.4 billion,” he said. he declared.

With the rise in Chinese living standards, the demand for food has increased far beyond the consumption of staple foods, and senior leaders are now prioritizing the demand for a wider variety of foods. and better nutrition, he said.

Chen said there is more potential in the ocean, which covers 71 percent of Earth’s surface, to meet humanity’s growing demand for food.

In developing China’s mariculture industry, the country should make coordinated efforts to restore marine ecology, maintain and protect wild fish stocks, promote fish stocks, and improve aquaculture and aquatic product processing. , did he declare.

As China strives to obtain more food resources from the sea, the country, which is the world’s largest mariculture producer, needs to further modernize its sea farming methods and use more information and intelligent methods to industrialize the breeding process and develop new bases for protein production. , he said.

Xi’s trip to Zhanjiang came a year after his trip to a plant seed breeding lab in Sanya, Hainan province, where he stressed that China’s food security can only be achieved when resources in seeds are tightly held in Chinese hands and technologies related to the seed industry. are autonomous.

Fan Shenggen, dean of the Academy of Food Economics and Policy at China Agricultural University, said the top leadership’s focus on diversifying China’s food production is particularly important as the country is facing food supply problems due to geopolitical risks.

China, the world’s largest importer of oilseeds, has relied heavily on imported soybeans to grind them into soybean meal for animal feed and cooking oil, with soybean imports reaching 91.08 million metric tons in 2022.

Fan said China’s agriculture, largely driven by heavy fertilizer use, has increased pressure on ecosystems and the environment. Rising obesity rates in children and adults have made it even more urgent for the nation to improve people’s diets.

According to a report released by the National Health Commission in 2020, more than half of Chinese adults are now considered overweight, and adult obesity rates have doubled over the past two decades.

“Facing multiple risks and challenges both at home and abroad, it is urgent for China to diversify its food sources and establish a multi-faceted food supply system,” Fan said. “It’s also important to shift from a focus on quantity alone to a parallel focus on quantity, structural supply and quality.”

Yu Xiaohua, a professor of agricultural economics at the University of Goettingen in Germany, said ensuring China’s food security goes beyond ensuring basic food supplies, and meeting growing demand. of protein from the population could be a crucial next step.

Stressing the need to diversify food supply, Xi stressed the need to expand food supply from sources such as forests, rivers, lakes, ocean and agricultural facilities and from develop biotechnology and bio-industries to advance production.

Yu said the process would involve ensuring harmony with nature and preventing damage to the ecosystem and the environment, as the worsening environment would also endanger the country’s food security.