Erdogan leads polls ahead of Turkish elections





(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Two polls held two weeks apart are likely to put a smile on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s face as he runs for another term, this time against seemingly stronger opposition, according to reports from trend quoting sabah daily. The latest poll from polling firm Areda was conducted between April 12 and 14 and surveyed 10,136 people. It follows another conducted by the same company between March 28 and April 1. Erdogan would get 50.8% of the vote, according to the poll, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of the main opposition bloc, could collect 43.1% of the vote. The two men are well ahead of Muharrem Ince, the only candidate without the support of the alliance, who would obtain 4.5% of the vote, according to the poll. Sinan Ogan, far-right candidate, remains at 1.6%. Respondents also overwhelmingly backed Erdogan in the event of a two-round election. Erdogan was their favourite, at 52.6%, when they answered who they would vote for in a possible second round. Kilicdaroglu also increased his vote in the poll for a two-round election and 47.4% of those polled said they would support him in the second round. The latest poll shows a 0.2% increase in Erdogan’s vote compared to the poll from March 28 to April 1. Meanwhile, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) won 40.4% of the vote in the survey, ahead of Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party (CHP) with 25.5%. The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is considered the kingmaker in the elections, comes third with 10.3% of the vote, although its candidates will run as the Green Left Party (YSP ) in the next election. elections amid the risk of a court-sanctioned party shutdown. The HDP hinted earlier that it would support Kilicdaroglu in the presidential election while it will field its own candidates in the concurrent legislative elections. The Good Party (IP), the CHP’s main partner in the opposition bloc, trails the HDP at 7.6%. In the meantime, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the main ally of the AK party within the People’s Alliance, would win 8.8% of the vote according to the Areda poll. Muharrem Ince’s Homeland Party (MP) trails IP in the survey, with 3.1%. The other partners of the Popular Alliance, the New Welfare Party (YRP) and the Great Union Party (BBP), obtain respectively 1.6% and 0.3% of the vote, while the Victory Party (ZP), anti-refugees and anti-migrants, on the political scene, seem to collect 1% of the vote. Another poll, conducted by polling firm Metropoll, sheds light on the rate of undecided voters, a segment of society that all parties seek to woo. This segment, largely made up of supporters of political parties disillusioned with their policies, could still carry the AKP party to power in the May 14 elections after more than two decades in power. The AK party would win only 35% of the vote without the inclusion of the undecided, according to the Metropoll survey, while this rate rises to 40.1% with the inclusion. This is the first election since Turkiye held its first multi-party elections (yet another May 14, some 73 years ago) in which such a high number of alliances will compete. Although the partnerships were born out of necessity for the opposition, which has repeatedly failed against Erdogan and the AK party, the AK party has also found new allies in its People’s Alliance over the years.

