Politics
Boris Johnson hits out at Sadiq Khan for ULEZ
Boris Johnson hits out at Sadiq Khan over ULEZ as ex-PM claims scheme has nothing to do with pollution
Boris Johnson yesterday criticized the expansion of Sadiq Khan’s Low Emissions Zone in London and claimed it had nothing to do with air pollution.
The former mayor has accused his Labor successor of misleading the public about the scheme’s health benefits.
Mr Johnson said the Ultra Low Emission Zone was designed to fill a black hole in Transport for London’s finances, not to save lives. The controversial levy will be expanded on August 29 and will impose a daily charge of 12.50 on non-compliant cars in all boroughs of the capital.
Mr Khan insisted the scheme will save lives as 4,000 Londoners die each year from air pollution.
But Mr Johnson hit back saying the charge ‘has nothing to do with improving air quality’. It’s all about Khan’s catastrophic mismanagement of TfL’s finances.
Protesters with ‘Stop ULEZ’ signs line the roads with a backdrop of black flares in Trafalgar Square
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his London home, the day after he appeared before the Commons Privileges Committee over his No 10 party denials during the pandemic
The former prime minister told the Sunday Telegraph: ‘How fair that Khan is able to impose this tax on workers who have had no say and no opportunity to raise their objections?’
“This project was never intended outside of London. Khan must be stopped.
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in high-visibility jackets over the weekend to campaign against the expanded scheme.
They held up signs reading “Free Our Streets” in Trafalgar Square. Mr Khan justified the program using figures based on modeling from Imperial College London, which said pollution accounts for 70,200 years of life lost each year, equivalent to 4,100 deaths.
But campaign group Together has calculated that pollution reduces the life of every Londoner by an average of 68 hours a year, while life expectancy increases by an average of 73 days a year.
Ben Pile, from Together, said: “Rather than causing deaths, at worst, air pollution is slightly hampering the rate at which life expectancy increases.”
