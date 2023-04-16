Member of Joe Biden’s cabinet calls PM Modi ‘the most popular leader in the world for a reason’





“Prime Minister Modi is the most popular world leader for a reason, he is a visionary and his level of commitment to the people of India is indescribable,” US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Sunday, April 16, during the reception at India House, which was hosted by Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Hailing the Prime Minister, the US Secretary of Commerce further said that Prime Minister Modi’s desire to lift people out of poverty and advance India as a global power is real and happening. “Anyone who knows PM Modi is aware that he is a tech guy and is deep into details. I found myself at his house at 7:30 on Friday night talking about the details of radio access networks and artificial intelligence. I told him and I say it again, in the years to come, there will be two technological ecosystems, one made up of our democratic values ​​and the other not,” added the American secretary to the Trade, Gina Raimondo. “After traveling for a whole week, Prime Minister Modi told me that AI does not mean artificial intelligence. He said that AI means America-India tech ecosystem,” Raimondo remarked. . #SHOW | US: I had an amazing opportunity to spend over an hour with PM Modi. He’s the most popular world leader for a reason; he is a visionary; and his level of commitment to the Indian people is indescribable. His desire to lift people out of poverty and move India pic.twitter.com/650oyJqfTg ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023 At the reception, besides Raimondo, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Ambassador Sandhu and National Security Council Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell were also present. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo meets Prime Minister Modi On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modimet met with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, who was in India from March 7-10. Notably, Raimondo also met with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and held delegation-level talks with him. A business dialogue has taken place and several MoUs have been signed between India and the United States. U.S. Secretary of Commerce @SecRaimondo had a fruitful meeting with PM @Narendra Modi yesterday. pic.twitter.com/vRQKOcEdLB PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 11, 2023 The US Secretary General of Commerce, while announcing that many companies in the United States are interested in investing in India, said: “Many of the actions that India has taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, even over the past two years, make India an even more attractive place to do business in. More transparency, the rapid shift to a digital economy, absolutely zero tolerance for corruption, all of these things make India an even more attractive partner.

