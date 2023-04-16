Trump transitions from past to future at RNC donor retreat





Declaring that the old Republican Party is gone and never coming back, Trump in Nashville urged Republican donors to help him put him back in the White House through campaign strategies he once decried, like the robust postal voting and ballot harvesting.

Giving him another term, Trump said, would make the GOP an unstoppable juggernaut that will dominate American politics for generations to come.

Trump’s campaign has recently addressed these themes, including his evolving stance on ballot harvesting alongside mail and early voting as well as his political vision for the country, should he return to power.

But it was the first time Trump, since announcing his campaign in November and recalibrating some policy stances after the GOP’s midterm election defeats, has made those points at an RNC event. Ronna McDaniel, the committee chair, warned that the party must adopt messaging that encourages Republicans to vote early and by mail, although Trump and other conservative influencers have not jumped to adopt the same type of rhetoric, and likely turned many GOP voters away from using these methods.

The change in tone comes as Trump, less than 10 months from the first Republican primary events, commands a lead on the GOP field. And his message on Saturday follows weeks of donors privately and publicly expressing doubts about Ron DeSanti’s ability to beat him in a primary, including a billionaire GOP donor telling the Financial Times over the weekend that he now planned to withdraw his support for the governor of Florida.

Trump on Saturday night reminded donors of his current position in the primary. At one point in the speech, Trump planned to list recent polls and their results line by line by reading the breakdown of his totals and those of all his opponents in surveys from Morning Consult, Trafalgar, Reuters, Yahoo, McLaughlin, Florida Voice, University of Georgia, St. Anselm and more.

Trump, who for more than two years has faced internal party criticism for focusing on a past election rather than the party’s future, told donors a different approach on Saturday. Even in remarks at this weekend’s donor retreat, Trump critics like former Vice President Mike Pence and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp criticized Trump for his tendency to look back. But his remarks on Saturday did much less of that. Although he mentioned Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential loss, Trump avoided talking about past failed elections.

Instead of devoting time in his speech to decrying voting machines or alleging that election officials are corrupt, Trump touted the achievements of his four years in office and made sweeping promises about what he would do next. he was re-elected. One of those promises was that he would end the war between Ukraine and Russia even before entering the White House by promising to do so, with no explanation of strategy, shortly after winning the ‘presidential election. Similarly, Trump said he would end the cartel networks just as we destroyed the ISIS Caliphate.

Trump has vowed to totally wipe out the Deep State, ordering the Justice Department to prosecute local prosecutors deemed Marxist or racist in reverse. He pledged to sign an executive order removing federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory or inappropriate sexual content, as well as for schools and colleges implementing mask or vaccine requirements. . And he said he would sign a federal law banning sex reassignment procedures on children.

This weekend, Trump was spending two rare nights away from home in Palm Beach, arriving in Nashville on Friday after speaking at the National Rifle Association in Indianapolis. The former president dined with members of the Tennessee congressional delegation Friday night, golfed with Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) Saturday morning and planned to stay in Nashville for the evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/04/15/trump-turns-from-past-to-future-at-rnc-donor-retreat-00092212 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related