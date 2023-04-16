The Taiwan chip factory that Xi Jinping is eyeing

Besides the struggle for sovereignty between Taiwan and China, at stake is the Hsinchu Science Park, where 90% of the world’s advanced chips come from. he comes pelosi

Taiwan is the jewel in the world’s crown of the semiconductor industry. In the free zone around the city of Hsinchu with less than 500,000 inhabitants, industry has developed strongly since the mid-1980s. Its science and industrial park in Hsinchu is home to 20 semiconductor manufacturers that produce chips for the global economy and two universities that train specialists. From there, TSMC and UMC, the two largest semiconductor manufacturers on the planet, supply their high-tech products.

TSMC is the clear leader with 65,000 employees, its logo invisible because it doesn’t appear on any of the 10,000 products it manufactures to order for Apple and many others like Intel and Broadcom. Mark Liu is the chairman of a company founded by Taiwanese tycoon Morris Changde that most people have never heard of, but that tech heavyweights involved in digitalization and artificial intelligence now depend on.

TSMC is the undisputed leader in the semiconductor industry with 65,000 employees worldwide.

China, for its part, has an additional interest in this Taiwanese gem as the United States, determined to curb its defense industry, is prohibited by law from American companies exporting equipment for the manufacture of advanced semiconductors. . companies and the Chinese to buy U.S.-made semiconductors and materials in the two-power tech war for global economic leadership.

In October last year, Xi warned that he would take over China “if necessary by force”. A threat repeated for so many years which pushes Taiwan to seek the defense of more than 150,000 of its soldiers, who face 2 million Chinese soldiers. He found a powerful “silicon shield”, which he calls the mainstream semiconductor industry. And he made it huge. The island produces 65% of the world’s semiconductors and about 90% of advanced chips. Fingernail-sized chunks contain the tiny circuits and billions of transistors built into most electronic components, from the most sophisticated weapons to cars and cell phones. The world could stop without them.

It’s not that China has claimed the island as part of its territory for seven decades, but also that the Chinese president’s dream is to break free from dependence on foreign technology and move to an economy based on its own innovation. And that basically happens through the semiconductor industry. It didn’t happen overnight, or with just a lot of money, it took a long time to achieve the technological leadership its competitor has today. That’s why Xi’s eyes are fixed there and the planes on military maneuvers

Former US Congress Speaker with Nancy Pelosi during Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit

for island and TSMC

It’s no coincidence that Nancy Pelosi, the former President of the United States, visited Taiwan last August for the first time in 25 years and met with the President of TSMC. Shortly before Pelosi’s arrival on the island, Liu assured via CNN that a Chinese invasion would leave the company whose sophisticated facilities depend on real-time overseas connectivity to Europe, Japan and United States. China’s response on August 4 was what it called “the biggest military maneuver in its history for a violation of its sovereignty”.

Sovereignty repeated itself relentlessly in this ancient region of federations and secessions of kingdoms and dynasties. The most recent is the civil war that Mao Zedong started with the Communist Party after the defeat of Japan in World War II and, on the other hand, the Kuomintang (Nationalist Party) of Chiang Hye-sek, a political leader. controversial soldier who after the defeat fled to Taiwan with 1.5 million followers, mostly soldiers who had received death threats from the victorious communist government.

In 1971, the United Nations recognized China as the only legitimate government, and Taiwan remains silent to this day. According to The Economist’s 2022 Democracy Index, twelve countries have recognized it internationally, it just lost recognition to Honduras and it is ranked number one as the most democratic nation in Asia, and tenth globally. China, Taiwan is part of their nation, it was usurped by Chiang Kai-sek, and must be freed. For the Taiwanese, they are the legitimate representatives of Chinese heritage and must achieve unification through democracy.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the United States provoked another angry reaction from Beijing, and he staged other major military maneuvers with live artillery over Easter. The world was once again struck with fear by an event that mimicked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a war scenario, capturing the TSMC factories would be a priority for Beijing. But many analysts say the People’s Republic of China knows that neither Taiwan nor the United States will leave this gem in its hands. More measured, Beijing believes it needs semiconductors and would like Taiwan’s capacity, “but not by invasion”.

In August last year, Joe Biden launched a chip war against China for global economic leadership

The war of technological superiority between these two hypotheses is a reality. The chips are now a key strategic asset in the geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing. The United States, although it has its design, depends on supply chains from Taiwan. That’s why he pushed for TSMC’s $12 billion mega-project in Arizona, which will get him the chips he needs for his most sophisticated branches. The company will begin operations in 2024. Intel is building two new factories in Ocotillo, Arizona, Samsung is building another in Taylor, Texas, and Santa Clara, Calif.-based GlobalFoundries, the fifth-largest chipmaker in the planet, working on a new factory. in upstate New York. The five make a bet that has a losing side: production costs in the United States.

At this point and at this time, there is a terrifying fact. Those who know this industry have no doubt that if the conflict between China and Taiwan escalates, the increase in production in the United States will not be able to compensate for all that TSMC and UMC have stopped manufacturing in Taiwan. . At least in the short and medium term. And the world on hold.

You may also be interested in: US Tensions With China Continue Over Taiwan Issue