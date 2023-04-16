JI is likely to hold the APC on simultaneous elections in the country after Eid





ISLAMABAD: Encouraged by fruitful meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has planned to hold a multi-party conference (APC) after Eidul Fitr on an agenda unique to organize simultaneous elections across the country.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq held fruitful meetings with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday in a bid to bring the two sides closer to hold talks on the issue elections.

Sirajul Haq and a three-member delegation held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Imran Khan and urged both sides to come to the negotiating table.

In a statement on Sunday, JI Ameer said his party believed in holding simultaneous elections, urging the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PPP to sacrifice and dissolve national and provincial assemblies.

Sirajul Haq also asked the institutions to remain neutral on the electoral issue. Political parties should sit together and dialogue to end the political unrest that is hurting the country, he stressed.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami will hold separate meetings with political parties after Eidul Fitr on the consultation on the one-point agenda of holding simultaneous elections.

All major political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be invited to the proposed All Party Conference.

Meanwhile, speaking to a private TV station, JI chief Sirajul Haq said the ultimate goal of the dialogue was to conduct a uniform election with results accepted by all parties.

He said the JI aimed to reduce bitterness and create an environment conducive to dialogue, as the head of the JI believed that establishing the rules of the game was crucial.

Responding to the question on the date of the elections, he said, they have only established initial contacts for dialogue while neither the government nor the PTI have set any conditions in this regard, he said. -he adds.

On the issue of the way forward and the agenda for the All Parties Conference (APC), he said that right now they were trying to reduce the polarization and after that the rest of the issues would be discussed.

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed a three-member committee to dialogue on the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The three-member committee includes: Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhary and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed.

The PPP begins a major dialogue

Recently, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari formed a committee to engage with coalition government allies to reach consensus on dialogue with all political parties.

The three-member committee includes former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and SAPM Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The development came after former chairman and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari, urged Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-party. Insaf (PTI), saying the nation could not afford strange situation.

I will ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold talks with the opposition and not set any conditions before they start the talks, Asif Zardari had said while addressing the Convention on the Golden Jubilee celebrations on Monday. of the 1973 Constitution.

