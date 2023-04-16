Trump avoids abortion, Tennessee deportations and other major issues on campaign trail





Topline

Former President Trump has largely avoided commenting on some of the biggest political news and GOP talking points during recent campaign appearances, such as abortion restrictions, the expulsion of two Tennessee lawmakers or a wave of state-level bills targeting transgender people and performers, and instead talked about his polls and investigations into him.

Former President Donald Trump addresses guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 14… [+] 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The forum is part of the annual National Rifle Association meetings and exhibitions that begin today and run through Sunday.

Getty Images Key Facts

During a speech to top Republican donors in Nashville on Saturday, Trump read aloud positive polling numbers, called for tighter border security, bragged about his accomplishments in office and briefly repeated false statements. statements about the 2020 presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

He completely ignored the topic of abortion, the Post reported, two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who is expected to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, signed a six-year abortion ban. weeks in his state (Trump has previously said abortion was mishandled by many Republicans in the midterm elections).

Trump briefly mentioned wanting to exclude men from women’s sports, a reference to transgender athletes, though it was not the focus of his remarks on Saturday, the Post reported.

In a speech Friday at the annual meeting of the National Rifle Associations, Trump for the first time since pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business documents in Manhattan, the former president passed a much of his time talking about his legal troubles, including a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who also sued the NRA.

During the NRA speech, Trump briefly mentioned the recent shootings in Nashville and Louisville, but also said he would ask the Food and Drug Administration to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments were making people more violent, a reference to the Nashville shooting, which police say was carried out by a transgender assailant (despite recent claims by GOP figures, shootings by transgender people are extremely rare).

On his Truth Social platform, Trump has posted messages over the past few days increasing his poll numbers and attacking James, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, President Joe Biden, DeSantis and other haters, but he doesn’t. has largely not weighed in the national conversation.

Trump has not spoken on Truth Social or in speeches about a suspended court ruling to restrict mifepristone, a common abortion drug, even though the ruling was written by a judge he appointed, or both representatives from the Democratic state of Tennessee who were kicked out by GOP lawmakers after protesting. for gun reform in the wake of the Nashville shootings.

Key Context

Trump is vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, aiming to become the second president in US history to serve two nonconsecutive terms. He is being challenged by former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and investment firm director Vivek Ramaswamy. Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) launched a presidential exploratory committee this week, DeSantis is expected to announce a presidential run, and former Vice President Mike Pence has openly considered a 2024 run. Trump remains the frontrunner in one area increasingly crowded, leading DeSantis by double-digit margins in most polls while potential candidates like Pence and Haley remain below 10%.

Tangent

Social Security and Medicare are two topics Trump has focused on, even as he avoids many other burning issues. Last month, the former president slammed DeSantis for previously backing cuts to popular programs. Some of his other attacks on DeSantis have been less substantive, with a new ad from a Trump-aligned super PAC attacking DeSantis’ record on Social Security and Medicare while focusing on a rumor that DeSantis allegedly ate chocolate pudding with his fingers.

Surprising fact

Trump isn’t the only major Republican to remain silent on an attempt by Texas judges to revoke federal approval for mifepristone (the Supreme Court issued a stay of restrictions on Friday, allowing the pill’s use to continue temporarily). Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), senses. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and DeSantis did not comment on the court ruling after it was released.

To monitor

Trump is facing criminal charges in Manhattan over silent money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign, marking the first criminal prosecution of a former president in US history. UNITED STATES. He also spent nearly eight hours this week answering questions in a New York civil lawsuit filed by James’ office, which alleges he inflated the value of many of his properties and assets. . Meanwhile, Trump is being investigated by federal prosecutors over his actions in the run-up to the Jan. 6 riots and his handling of classified documents that were found in his possession after he left office. , and Atlanta state prosecutors are investigating him for actions he took to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Further reading

Top Republicans Trump, McCarthy, DeSantis and Greene All Shut Up on Abortion Drug Ban (Forbes)

Trumps 2024 GOP Contest: Sen. Tim Scott Launches Presidential Exploratory Committee (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/marisadellatto/2023/04/16/trump-steers-clear-of-abortion-tennessee-expulsions-and-other-major-issues-on-campaign-trail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related