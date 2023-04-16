The former Uzbek president spied for Turkey when he was a member of the Politburo of the USSR

Abdullah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Islam Karimov, the former president of Uzbekistan, passed confidential information to Turkey when he was a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Politburo), the highest decision-making body in the Soviet Union, between 1990 and 1991.

According to official Turkish documents obtained by Nordic Monitor, Karimov’s secret assignment to the Politburo was revealed in February by a former Turkish intelligence officer who worked as a trusted intermediary between Karimov and the Turkish leadership.

Testifying in court on February 14 in Ankara, Enver Altayl, a former intelligence officer who had worked for Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the 1960s and 1970s, said he secretly transmitted messages of Karimov to Turkish leaders about discussions that had taken place in the Politburo.

Until the end of 1991, before going to each Politburo meeting, he [Karimov] spoke to me and said: Enver, my brother, speak to Turgut [zal] and Sleyman [Demirel] …to see if there is anything in particular they want to know [about the meeting]“, he told the court. At the time, Zal was president and Demirel was his prime minister.

That means he spied for Turkey by briefing Turkey’s Cold War-era president, Altayl said, stressing the importance of passing top-secret information to NATO-member Turkey. He said Karimov was willing to share sensitive information because of his Turkish roots.

Court document which includes Altayl’s revelations regarding his secret mission between the Uzbek and Turkish presidents during the Cold War:

Altayli_testimony_on_Islam_Karimov

Only a few people were aware of this secret channel between Turkish President zal and Karimov, and the Turkish intelligence agency MIT was kept out of the way for fear of a leak and possible infiltration of MIT by spies Russians. If the Russians had learned of this, they would have assassinated Karimov, Altayl said.

It turned out that the decision to keep MIT out of this highly sensitive cooperation was a good one. MIT was then headed by Enkal Atasagun, an ultra-nationalist known for his anti-Western views. A confidential report prepared on Altayl and presented to Karimov by the Russians, concerned about his involvement in Central Asia on behalf of Turkey, resembled one prepared by Atasagun, which called on the Uzbek leader to stop working with Altayl. He said Karimov shared the two reports with him to reveal a joint plot against him and noted that it confirmed that they made the right decision to keep MIT out of the secret channel between Turkey and Uzbekistan.

We did the right thing by only doing this deal with you, Mr. Sleyman and Mr. Turgut, Karimov told Altayl.

Altayl, seventy-nine, left MIT in the 1980s and worked in the private sector, sometimes serving as an adviser to zal and Demirel, and played an important role in shaping the foreign policy of the Turkey vis-à-vis Russia and Central Asia in the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Altayl was arrested in 2017 for his alleged membership in the Glen Movement, a group critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although he is not known as a glenist. He was also accused of political and military espionage”. At the end of his trial in November 2021, he received a prison sentence of more than 23 years.

In Altayl’s indictment, filed in January 2020 by loyalist prosecutor Muhammet Ali Korkmaz, Altayl’s views that Turkey, the United States and Israel should form an alliance to pursue their common interests were cited as evidence of a crime.

Altayl believes he was targeted by the Erdogan government and its ally, a pro-Russian neo-nationalist group, because he took a stand against the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB), formerly known as KGB. According to Altayl, forces and individuals close to Russia in Turkey tried to silence him by throwing him in prison, and the insults and negative publications about him, especially in pro-government media, must be assessed in this frame.

Karimov, who chaired the Communist Party of Uzbekistan from 1989, became head of state in 1991 after Uzbekistan declared independence and ruled the country with an iron fist until his death in September 2016. During his tenure, Uzbekistan’s ties with Turkey were cold. for the most part, with signs of a thaw in relations towards the end of his tenure.

Enkal Atasagun, a former Turkish intelligence chief, was a pro-Russian official, according to Enver Altayl’s testimony in court:

Altayli_testimony_on_former_intel_chief