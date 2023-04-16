Why Trump and the NRA, not Newsom, might be right about guns





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.

The first sign he was coming was the scream of a middle-aged woman sitting across the aisle in tight red, white, and blue pants and American earrings.

Like thousands of others who had lined up for hours for a spot at the National Rifle Assn’s annual Leadership Forum.

Then he appeared and told them exactly what they wanted to hear.

With me at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, no one will put their finger on your guns, former President Trump said to rapturous applause. They want to take your guns away from you while opening prison doors and releasing bloodthirsty criminals into your communities.

To listen to Trump as I forced myself to do in Indianapolis, sitting among the Venn diagram of his supporters and members of the NRA, is to listen to a man who seems totally detached from reality.

Polls consistently show that a majority of Americans, especially those of us saving our patriotic outfits for July 4, support some form of additional gun control. In fact, a recent Gallup poll found that dissatisfaction with the lax status quo is the highest in more than 20 years and that was before a pair of mass shootings in Tennessee and Kentucky.

So you would think that supporting policies that allow Americans to carry any type of weapon, anywhere, anytime would be a losing proposition for any politician, let alone anyone who wants to be president.

And yet, listening to Trump and the parade of equally cowardly Oval Office hopefuls who preceded him on stage, I began to realize that he might be right in his political calculation. Because, far from losing, the NRA seems to be winning. In fact, he may have already won, to hell with the polls.

Why would I believe such a thing?

It’s not because of the nonsense I heard Wayne LaPierre, longtime NRA chief executive, say last week that the Founding Fathers created the 2nd Amendment so that, from the day of your birth, Americans have the divine right to carry a gun for themselves. inviolable defense.

Nor is it because, as former Vice President Mike Pence told the NRA faithful, freedom is under threat and Americans are determined not to let the government take their guns. I’ll spare you the stories of people I know who think this so fervently that they buried cases of semi-automatic rifles and ammunition in their backyards.

I believe it because of what I’ve seen and heard in liberal California over the past few years and how similar it is to what I’ve seen and heard at the NRA convention in the conservative state of Indiana last week.

Consider that the past three years have been the most profitable in modern history for gunmakers, even as the country has been plagued by mass shooting after mass shooting.

A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA convention, which started Friday and ends Sunday.

(Darron Cummings/Associated Press)

In 2020, with widespread unease over the pandemic, sales to new owners hit an all-time high of 21 million, according to trade group National Shooting Sports Foundation, which tracks background check requests. In 2021, the industry recorded its second-biggest year with sales of 18.5 million. Last year, sales fell to 16.4 million, but that’s still more than the 13 million sold in 2019.

California, with its progressive politics and strict gun laws, has not escaped this trend. Remember that line outside the Martin B. Retting Armory in Culver City that snaked around the block in 2020? According to UC Davis researchers, 110,000 people in the state purchased a gun in response to the pandemic that year, of which about 47,000 were first-time owners.

We now have more guns than people in this country. And bought more.

Despite the NRA’s insistence on the need for firearms to repel a tyrannical government, living in a heavily armed society is not safe for anyone. As multiple studies have shown and old-fashioned common sense will tell you, more guns just means more guns are likely to be stolen and more people are likely to get shoot it, both deliberately and accidentally.

It is therefore not at all surprising that firearm deaths, both by homicide and, more often, by suicide, reached an all-time high in 2021, up 23% from 2019, before the pandemic and before so many weapons circulated.

But there are data and then there are feelings. And feeling like the only one unarmed in a heavily armed society doesn’t really seem safe either.

Thus, 29% of Americans bought a firearm to protect themselves or their family from gun violence, according to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Another 40% of Americans have taken a gun safety course or practiced shooting.

I’m in the latter group and I’ve met a lot of people in the former group in Los Angeles and Indianapolis.

Patrice Johnson, one of the few black people I saw checking guns and bullet bins in the NRA convention showroom, told me she was carrying a gun. fire to defend themselves. As the founder of a motorcycle club, she saw an increase in the number of men in cars and on motorcycles trying to assault female bikers, sometimes trying to run them off the road.

I’m wearing it, she told me, patting her hip.

A middle-aged woman named Lynne told me she kept a double-shot shotgun with an extended magazine behind her front door for home defense. She also bought one for her 92-year-old mother.

One of my Uber drivers told me she carried a gun in her car when she was driving at night. Her husband bought her pepper spray and a taser, but she didn’t think it was enough.

Charles Harrison, a pastor at Barnes United Methodist Church, has worked for nearly 25 years as president of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition. When I lived here, I traveled with him as he went from neighborhood to neighborhood trying to stop teenagers from committing retaliatory shootings.

These days, most 10-year-olds he meets have guns, not just teenagers. The adults are so scared that some members of her congregation have started carrying guns in their purses and under their suit jackets to church on Sundays.

They say, Pastor, we know you’re for this nonviolence and you’re out there in the streets trying to keep the peace, Harrison said. But Pastor, I have to protect myself.

I should note that Indianas Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill last year that eliminated the handgun licensing requirement, meaning most Hoosiers 18 and older can wear one in public without ever having received a background check. This horrifying idea, called constitutional postponement, is now the law in about 25 states, thanks in large part to the NRA.

Not that the ability to carry a gun reduced the fear of being a victim of gun violence. It’s as real here as it is anywhere in the country, although the data, again, doesn’t always justify people’s feelings.

Pence tapped into this with an old-fashioned scare campaign at the Leadership Forum: Across the country, a crime wave is wreaking havoc in our largest Democratic-run cities. Left-leaning prosecutors refuse to prosecute criminals.

It’s a phrase that could have been uttered just as easily by a San Francisco resident after the murder of technical director Bob Lee. Even liberals are not immune to this rhetoric about crime.

Of course, that was the NRA’s grand plan all along, to have America armed to the teeth. It is a lobbying organization for arms manufacturers, after all. Beneath the veneer of patriotism, there is only naked greed.

Aside from true believers, like the woman in the red, white, and blue pants, I have to think most Americans know that by now. We were not required to follow the grand plan of the RNAs. LaPierre didn’t force us to buy more guns. Republicans didn’t make people carry handguns at the mall like they sneaked into a bar in an old western.

Of course, the NRA facilitated all of this. But I don’t think we can blame the gun lobby for the number of people on the California coast who, as CalMatters reported, are rushing to take advantage of last year’s Supreme Court ruling. which made it easier to obtain a concealed carry license before state lawmakers could close the loophole.

We made those choices. And now it seems to be stuck in a catastrophic San Francisco-style loop, when the number of guns owned by Americans, and the violence and death they cause, drives even more Americans to buy more guns. , leading to more violence and death, and so on.

So while I applaud Governor Gavin Newsom for taking on the NRA and its political lackeys in his so-called democracy campaign, we were going to have to deal with a lot of this problem ourselves. One way or another, we were going to have to break our addiction to guns.

A line at the Martin B. Retting gun store in Culver City stretches out the door and around the corner.

(Francine Orr / The Times)

Nor can we focus solely on the proliferation of weapons of war assault rifles, even if these must disappear.

Mass shootings, horrific and frequent as they are, still represent only a small fraction of all gun violence that occurs each year. Many more people are dying from handguns of exactly what Americans have been stockpiling for the past three years and the victims are typically black and brown, people who are increasingly losing themselves in the partisan battle over guns.

Indeed, as Trump ranted and convention attendees roamed the downtown AR-15 stands, at least three people were shot and killed and two were injured in two predominantly black Indianapolis neighborhoods. .

Were beyond trying to get guns off the street. There are too many out there, Johnson told me, actually. All you can do is be prepared to protect yourself and be aware of your surroundings.

God bless the USA

