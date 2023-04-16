Poll finds voters negative about Labor and Tory attack adverts | Work

According to an Opinium poll for the Observer.

The stark result, when people were asked to react to the two posters, comes after 10 days of internal Labor unrest over its sudden shift to a hyper-aggressive and personalized online campaign.

The row led to some members of the shadow cabinet distancing themselves from the poster child, only for Starmer to double with less than three weeks to go until local elections on May 4.

The Labor ad on Sunak made 17% of those polled feel less pro-Tory, but also 12% feel less pro-Labour. The Conservatives’ Starmer ad made 9% less pro-Labour and 2% less positive for the Tories.

Overall, however, the announcement and the row it sparked do not appear to have hurt Labour, which still maintains a six-point lead over the Tories on the crime issue, down just one. point fifteen days ago.

Labor’s lead has also risen to 14 points, after hitting a recent low of 11 points last week, with the Starmers party holding at 42% (up one point on the week) and the Tories at 28% (down two points).

Opinium tends to register lower Labor leads than many other pollsters due to its methodology, which assumes that some ignorant voters who were Tories will switch back to Tories.

In 12 of the 14 policy areas, Labor now enjoys greater confidence than the Conservatives, with defense and counter-terrorism being the only two exceptions.

This week, as MPs return to Westminster after the Easter recess and the NHS faces more strikes by nurses and doctors in training, Labor will attack the NHS and the health care on which it holds a advance of 20 points.

Behind the scenes, however, the publication of the criminal attack announcement has caused tension and shaken confidence within Labour, with figures and officials at odds over the parties’ campaign style.

Last Wednesday, Starmers political director Luke Sullivan disguised senior advisers after scathing and unattributed briefings against shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper emerged in the media.

The briefings, including suggestions that Cooper still had leadership ambitions and was disloyal, followed a report in the Observer last weekend saying she had nothing to do with the announcement and that several shadow cabinet ministers were caught off guard by its publication.

A Labor insider said there was a lot of nervousness over whether the party had shifted too suddenly from a relatively sober approach under Starmer to dirty politics.

It was quite painful. There was no earthworks. It’s not where we’ve launched before, said a senior adviser.

Some see the change in style, which officials say was endorsed by a combination of Morgan McSweeney, the party’s campaign manager, Shabana Mahmood, the national campaign coordinator, David Evans, the general secretary, and the secretary. to phantom justice Steve Reed, like a panic reaction. to Sunak’s restoration of some semblance of competence in government after the chaos under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, during which Labor only had to sit back and watch its lead soar.

Yvette Cooper: very cautious, very risk averse. Photograph: Reuters

We expected it with Sunak, said a party source. He was always going to be different because he’s not as crazy as Boris Johnson and not as crazy as Liz Truss. But there remain questions about whether we lose more than we gain by leaving the moral heights.

A shadow cabinet source added: We have all received tons of emails. Our people did not like it. They thought he was crossing the line. Some of those who complained thought the ad had racist overtones.

Although most of the criticism comes from supporters of Jeremy Corbyn, including former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, it is by no means limited to this wing of the party.

Another senior MP said the announcement was a product of the Starmers’ lack of clear political vision, combined with frustration at having to limit spending commitments to the bare minimum in the belief that it bolsters Labour’s economic credibility. While we can’t say much about politics, the view is that we need to attack them more. It is thought.

But do people believe it when you tear Sunak apart personally, when he’s only been there for five minutes? It’s not the best look.

Within the shadow cabinet itself, the differences in approach are clear. Some point to Cooper and Reed. She [Cooper] is very cautious, very risk averse and always has been, while Steve is very enthusiastic, says to look into everything, which can be a problem, a knowledgeable source said.

Starmer’s aides point out that he sowed the seeds of a strong campaign against crime just over three weeks ago in a keynote saying Labor will not take any shots, adding that the Tories are lenient to this subject. Soft on antisocial behavior, soft on the crime that affects working-class communities the most.

Starmer also said then: If you want to commit vandalism or throw your trash on our streets, then you better be prepared to clean up your own mess. Because with Labor in power, that is exactly what you will do.

But the speech did not get significant media coverage. Now, after an online poster, we have wall-to-wall coverage. So what worked better? asked the Starmer loyalist once.

A senior MP has said Labor is right to fight the Tories on everything from crime to the NHS, economy and immigration.

It’s a gear shift. We came back from Easter ready for a fight. Yes, this is a reset and we are ready to take a few leaps. Everything was prepared.

Although it may have shocked many party supporters, the announcement of the attack was widely seen, no doubt a consequence of the controversy it aroused. Opinium found that 36% of those polled had seen it, compared to 9% who had seen (or remembered seeing) the Conservatives’.

This week Starmer and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting will highlight figures showing a lottery of postcodes for GP appointments, with up to three in four people unable to see their doctor of choice , although it is unclear whether they will be supported by custom attack ads.

In parts of England, they will say, data shows that people have only a one in two chance of getting a face-to-face appointment, while up to one in nine have to wait for a months to see a GP.

The Opinium’s Adam Drummond said the row of attack ads was less important than the broader message that the Tories were failing to make real progress in confidence across the board. In this sense, Starmer can be encouraged, despite an uncomfortable Easter.

Labor leads on all the most important issues, including the economy, he said. For every progress Rishi Sunak makes, it seems to be undone a week or two later.