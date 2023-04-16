FirstFT: China hit by spike in Belt and Road bad debts





<> Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribe to our Asia, Europe/Africa Or Americas edition to send it straight to your inbox every morning of the week China’s $1 billion Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure financing program has been hit by a spiral of bad debt, with more than $78 billion in borrowings deteriorating over the past three last years. The scheme made China the world’s biggest bilateral creditor, but the numbers suggest it has become a financial cornerstone for Beijing and its biggest banks. About $78.5 billion in loans from Chinese institutions to roads, railways, ports, airports and other infrastructure around the world were renegotiated or canceled between 2020 and the end of March this year, according to figures compiled by the New York-based research organization Rhodium. Band. That’s more than four times the $17 billion in renegotiations and cancellations recorded by Rhodium in the three years from 2017 to the end of 2019. According to Brad Parks, executive director of AidData at the University of William and Mary in the United States, there are no official figures on the total scale of BIS lending over the past decade, but it is believed that they total about $1 billion. Here’s what I’ll be watching today: Budget of Sweden: Sweden is releasing its spring mini budget today, which will include an increase in defense spending as it prepares to join NATO.

Survey of CFOs: Deloitte today released its annual CFO survey.

Fox News lawsuit: The libel lawsuit between Dominion and Fox News begins today in Delaware. A judge ruled that Rupert Murdoch and other executives could be called as witnesses. Five other top stories 1. Poland and Hungary suspended Ukrainian grain importsdespite a warning from Brussels that such unilateral action would run counter to EU trade policy. 2. The Gates Foundation made an unusual investment in an cancer trial, hoping his new technology will one day allow HIV-positive patients to rebuild their immune systems. 3. Over 50 Sudanese civilians died after intense fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary group continued for a second day. 4. G7 Ministers agree to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, as Japan faced a major setback on key pillars of its climate strategy. 5. BT holds China-Taiwan war games to test supply chainsa sign that businesses are increasingly uneasy about the escalating tensions in the region. The big read Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, has expressed confidence that his new military offensive against al-Shabaab will defeat the Islamist group linked to al-Qaeda Eduardo Soteras Jalil/FT

A mood of defiance is spreading across Somalia as the country battles jihadism in order to rebuild from the ashes. The success of these efforts would also enhance security across the region, President Sheikh Mohamud told the FT. Somalia is strategically very important for stability, security and peace in the Horn of Africa, as well as the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea, he said. So if there is no peace in Somalia, there is no peace there. Have also read and listened… Card of the day The euro hit a one-year high against the dollar as investors hope lower inflation will persuade the US Federal Reserve to moderate the pace of interest rate hikes while expecting an approach more hawkish of the European Central Bank. Take a break from the news As cheap flights lose their appeal, the sleeper train is reborn as an environmental and romantic alternative. Find out more in the weekend trial. Additional contributions from Tee Zhuo and Emily Goldberg <> Newsletters recommended for you Asset Management Discover the inside story of the movers and shakers behind a multi-trillion dollar industry. Register here The week ahead Start each week with an overview of what’s on the agenda. Register here <> Thanks for reading and don’t forget you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification every morning on the app. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/c293c4a3-6187-403d-b180-3a6acbc1b001 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related