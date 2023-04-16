In TV ad, Ron DeSantis-aligned super PAC attacks Donald Trump





A super PAC aligned with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) released a television ad on Sunday attacking Donald Trump as a liar facing legal peril and features an image of the former president, staring down as a red tie hangs loosely around his open collar, as a narrator asks, What happened to Donald Trump?

The Never Back Down group’s announcement is the clearest sign that the governor, despite recent missteps, plans to enter the Republican presidential primary and directly challenge Trump, who so far has been the frontrunner as he is making his third run for the presidency. Last week, the group also released a video saying that Trump had abandoned us and joined Democrats in supporting gun control.

The Sunday ad is the most publicized and direct attack on Trump to date. It was a one-time ad buy on Fox News on Sunday. It highlights what leading Republicans see as the parties’ most dominant and troublesome vulnerabilities: legal challenges that can be distracting, unruly comments from Trump, and worries about whether he’s up to the job. the task of challenging the Democrats.

The ad begins by reminding viewers that Trump faces criminal charges, albeit from a Democratic prosecutor in New York. He then asks, then why is he spending millions to attack the Republican Governor of Florida?

The ad quickly pivots to Trump’s behavior, rather than focusing on the merits of the case or going after the prosecutor as many Republicans have done. The case centers on Trump’s 2016 campaign payments to an adult film star to stop him from discussing their alleged affair. Immediately after Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan, Trump’s team sent out a flurry of fundraising emails that bloated his campaign coffers. The former president denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

Trump also faces ongoing cases in Georgia and Washington related to his refusal to return classified documents after leaving the White House, his efforts to annul the 2020 presidential election and his role in the riot at the US Capitol. on January 6, 2021.

Although several Republicans have announced their candidacy or signaled their intention to run, Trump has garnered the most attention, worrying some loyal Republicans.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has fought Trump since he pushed back against the president’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, told CNN the State of the Union on Sunday, if we get distracted and talk about things like Trump investigations, that only helps Joe Biden. That doesn’t give us a path for the Republicans to win.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trumps campaign, said in a statement: DeSantis is colluding with his globalist handlers to go all out on Never Trump in order to trick people into believing that Medicare and Social Security should be wrested from American workers. President Trump has made it clear that he will always stand with Americans and protect the benefits seniors have worked and paid for all their lives.

The Never Back Down ad, which was first reported by Axios, also claims that Trump is stealing the Democrats’ playbook by spreading false claims that DeSantiss wants to cut Social Security.

Trump should fight the Democrats, not lie about Governor DeSantis, the narrator intones. After showing a clip of DeSantis saying in March we weren’t going to mess with Social Security, the ad shows Trump saying that rights reform at some point will be on the table, and we’re going to take a look at it. ‘eye.

Erin Perrine, communications director at Never Back Down, said in a statement: The ad is right: what happened to Donald Trump?

The announcement comes after attacks on DeSantis by Trump and his allies. Last week, a Trump-aligned group inspired by a Daily Beast report ran an ad showing a man eating chocolate pudding off his fingers, as one narrator says Ron DeSantis likes to stick his fingers where they don’t. don’t belong. MAGA Inc. Group spent more than $450,000 to run the ad in Washington, Houston, parts of Florida and New York, according to data from AdImpact, which tracks campaign ads.

Trump himself attacked DeSantis as an ungrateful renegade whom he helped elect Florida governor in 2018. Trump also claimed, without evidence, that when DeSantis asked for Trump’s support, he was in tears.

DeSantis, who has avoided responding directly to Trump, is looking to regain his footing after a pair of setbacks.

He initially downplayed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a territorial dispute. After the Republicans returned, DeSantis said his statement, which was read on air by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, was misinterpreted. Obviously Russia invaded (last year) which was wrong, DeSantis later told another host affiliated with the outlet.

And on Sunday, Thomas Peterffy, a major Republican donor, told the Financial Times that he was halting his financial support for DeSantiss’ announced presidential efforts because of DeSantiss’ stance on abortion and the book ban.

DeSantis in January dismissed advanced placement courses in African American studies, calling them a wake-up call and an example of progressive indoctrination. This month, he privately signed a law banning nearly all abortions in Florida after six weeks, one of the most restrictive laws in the country.

