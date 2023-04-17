Germany backs EU-Indonesia trade pact to curb dependence on China

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday he would push for a trade deal between the European Union and Indonesia as part of his country’s efforts to reduce its dependence on China for crucial raw materials .

Speaking at the opening of the annual Hannover Messe trade fair, Scholz told Indonesian President Joko Widodo that a trade deal between Southeast Asia’s most populous nation and the 27-nation bloc would create a economic zone of 700 million inhabitants.

“I’m working to get this deal to finally cross the finish line,” Scholz said of negotiations between Jakarta and Brussels, which have been ongoing since 2016.

The German leader said he also hoped for talks between the EU and the Mercosur bloc in South America, Mexico, Australia, Kenya and India.

“Here, too, a whole new dynamic has emerged in recent months,” he said, adding that such agreements were needed to help countries reduce their dependence on particular markets.

Germany is particularly concerned about becoming overly dependent on China, including for essential commodities needed for digitalization and the transition to a carbon-free economy.

“At the moment we import a lot from China,” Scholz said.

“And this despite the fact that rare earths, copper or nickel are often not mined there but in countries like Indonesia, Chile or Namibia,” he said. “We want to change that.”

Scholz said building facilities to process these raw materials in the countries where they are located would benefit the local economy and should be part of any new trade deal.

Indonesia is the partner country of this year’s Hanover fair.