Does the GOP’s support for totalitarian lover Donald Trump make it the party of communists? David Lange





LAKEWOOD, Ohio – I don’t believe for a minute that the Kremlin of the Soviet Union then was very far from the Kremlin of Russia today.

I have voiced this opinion many times over the past few years while speaking for veterans’ rallies and book programs at area libraries.

My fellow Vietnam veterans know where I come from.

The former USSR poured hundreds of millions of rubles and tons of weapons into the hands of its communist comrades to help kill over 58,000 of our American brothers in this accursed war. Chinese Communists also have American blood on their hands in Southeast Asia.

Retired editor, Vietnam veteran and member of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, Dave Lange holds a master’s degree in political science.

Let’s get things straight. Current Russian President Vladimir Putin was a communist when he was a KGB agent for 16 years before the fall of the Soviet Union, and he is a communist today.

As conservative writer Lee Edwards and the Heritage Foundation put it in June 2022, you can’t understand Vladimir Putin and his war on Ukraine if you don’t understand he’s a Marxist-Leninist.

In theory, communism seeks to create stateless, classless societies ruled by the people. In reality, this has never been achieved.

The current five communist nations of the world, China, North Korea, Cuba, Laos and, yes, Russia, are ruled by totalitarian governments. Whether people vote or not, they just don’t matter.

Congressional Republicans, most of whom sought to undermine the will of American voters in the 2020 presidential election, like to cast their Democratic opponents as socialists.

Last February, House Republican leaders introduced a resolution condemning the horrors of socialism as a threat to America.

After Republicans blocked efforts to include language-protecting federal programs like Social Security and Medicare in the resolution, the 100 Democrats who opposed it were demonized by the House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

If Democrats are portrayed as bad socialists, maybe Republicans can be portrayed as even worse Communists.

After all, it was former Republican President Donald Trump who said of Chinese totalitarian Communist President Xi Jinping in 2020, we love each other. It was Trump who said of North Korean totalitarian Communist Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un in 2018, And then we fell in love, okay? No, really, he wrote me some nice letters, and they are big letters. We fell in love.

Specifically, Trump has repeatedly kissed Russian totalitarian communist President Putin.

Defying US intelligence assessments of 2016 election interference, Trump said, I have great faith in my intelligence services, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely loud and powerful in his denial today today. President Putin, he said it wasn’t Russia. I see no reason why that would be the case.

In 2020, he questioned the Department of Homeland Security’s conclusion that Russian intelligence was almost certainly responsible for cyberattacks against several federal agencies.

It should come as no surprise that as Putin prepared for the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, Trump said: Is that smart? And he’s going to come in and be a peacekeeper. It is the most powerful force for peace.

Last month, Trump said Russia was not as big of a threat to Western civilization as some Americans are, pointing to the altar of race, gender and environment.

Many Trump worshipers support him. Last February, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona said: Ukraine is not our friend and Russia is not our enemy.

A year earlier, Ohio Senator JD Vance said: I have to be honest with you. I don’t care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.

Previously, leaders of both political parties believed in resisting the spread of communism. America rose up against China in Korea and against the Soviet Union in Vietnam.

But today, with communist North Korea backing Russia in Ukraine and communist China considering supplying arms to its Russian ally, where is the love from Trump’s Party? Is it for freedom and democracy? Or is it for the spread of communism?

If Republicans are in bed with totalitarian communist lover Donald Trump, does that make them communists?

