‘I understand all these tricks’ in PM Modi’s speeches, says Ashok Gehlot





Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called this “intelligence” of Prime Minister Modi. (To file) Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday he understood the deception used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches as he had been in politics for a long time. While addressing a program held at Rajasthan College here, the Congress leader said Prime Minister Modi would start his speech with the words “my friend Ashok Gehlot” and then subject his government to harsh criticism. He called it his “intelligence”. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s speech delivered virtually during a rail program held here on April 12, Gehlot said: “The Prime Minister had recently joined a VC (video conference) from Delhi…He started his speech by saying ‘my friend Ashok Gehlot’. And they will do what they want from my government (meri sarkar ki aisi ki taisi karenge). It’s intelligence.” The veteran leader said that after Modi’s speech, he tagged the prime minister in a tweet and said he sounded the election bugle. “I understand all these tricks… I too have been in politics for a long time,” he said. The Congress leader pointed out that Prime Minister Modi himself told Mangarh that when he was chief minister (of Gujarat), Ashok Gehlot was the most senior among all chief ministers in the country. “When I am senior, the prime minister should take my advice and implement the old pension scheme (OPS) across the country,” he said. “Implement OPS… This is the first advice given to you… The plan we have drawn up for Rajasthan, you should implement it for the country,” he added . Gehlot accused Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of creating a new pattern in the country’s politics of toppling elected governments through “bargaining”, such as in Karnataka, Maharashtra, in Goa and Manipur. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

