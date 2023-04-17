Why Secret Service protection for Donald Trump is different than other ex-presidents





Donald Trump’s legal troubles have shed new light on the role of these federal agents responsible for protecting him and other former presidents for the rest of their lives: the American secret service.

They were there, accompanying the 45th president as he visited a Manhattan courthouse earlier this month to be fingerprinted and arraigned on 34 counts.

Meanwhile, current and former officers assigned to Trump are part of another investigation into the former president, who should have testified before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., as part of the investigation into the seized classified documents. in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

All of this, along with other potential cases, including his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots and charges of interference in Georgia’s 2020 election, at least raises the possibility that Trump will be convicted, and possibly incarcerated. .

CBCNews examines the role of the US Secret Service in protecting former presidents, challenges Trump and whether they would go with him if sent to prison.

When did Presidential Protection begin?

Although the US Secret Service was founded in 1865 to combat counterfeiting of US currency after the Civil War, according to the Secret Service website, it began protecting presidents in 1901 after the assassination of President William McKinley. in Buffalo, NY.

The protection of sitting presidents, which remains today and cannot be dismissed, also extends to their spouses and immediate family.

But in 1958, the Former Presidents Act was passed which, from 1965, would provide lifetime protection for former presidents, their spouses and children, up to the age of 15. (A spouse’s coverage would end upon remarriage) .

However, there have been some adjustments over the years.

Even though adult children of presidents are supposed to lose their protection when the president leaves office, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush signed directives authorizing the Secret Service to provide an extended period of protection for their children, according to CBS News.

What does the Secret Service do for former presidents?

It is the Secret Service’s responsibility to protect former presidents at all times, which means they will “directly oversee and coordinate all levels of security wherever located”. [they]go,” said Tim Miller, a former Secret Service agent.

But the level of security is “all based on whatever the Secret Service, through their intelligence and coordination capabilities, determines is appropriate for protection,” Miller said.

Then-President George W. Bush is followed by Secret Service agents and his limo as he returns to Air Force One in 2008. When Bush left office, dozens of Secret Service agents were always protecting him from potential threats. (Charles Dharapak/Associated Press)

As for the number of agents assigned to a former president, it really depends on the potential threats and how long they’ve been away.

“Even a former president could be the target of a terrorist,” said Ronald Kessler, author of In the President’s Secret Service: Behind the Scenes With Agents in the Line of Fire and the Presidents They Protect.

“They can hold them hostage for example.”

Kessler said when George W. Bush left office the threat level was such that he had about 75 officers protecting him and his wife Laura to cover 24-hour shifts.

“Usually with former presidents who left office recently, there would be four officers with him when he goes out,” he said.

“And then, of course, it’s 24-hour protection. So you need three shifts and days off. And so it adds up in terms of agents.”

Although the security details may be less intense once the president leaves office, there are still advanced controls of public areas to visit.

“If he goes to a restaurant, they’ll go there first and check the employees and check their backgrounds to see if anyone’s been convicted of anything violent,” Kessler said. “Let’s say they’re going to a convention or something. They will definitely check out the convention hall. They will circulate bomb-sniffing dogs.

Has lifetime coverage been suspended?

Yes, during the Clinton administration in 1994, in an effort to cut costs, the US Congress changed lifetime protection for former presidents to a 10-year limit only.

“Just the feeling that it wasn’t necessary, that past presidents wouldn’t be a target,” Kessler said.

Then-President Barack Obama, along with first lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Sasha, return to the White House accompanied by Secret Service officers after the service at St. John’s Church in Washington in 2012. (Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press)

But with the 2012 Protection of Former Presidents Act, Barack Obama reinstated lifetime protection.

“The world has changed dramatically since the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” Republican Representative Lamar Smith of Texas said during the House debate on the bill, according to a CBS News report at the time.

“We need to make sure the safety and security of our former chief executives is not compromised,” Smith said.

Not everyone agreed. North Carolina Republican Rep. Howard Coble said former presidents can carve out quite lucrative careers and should pay for security themselves.

Has a president rejected protection?

While current office holders cannot opt ​​out of Secret Service protection, former presidents do have that option.

In 1985, former President Richard Nixon canceled his lifetime protection, ostensibly to save government money. He then hired his own private guards.

This made him the first, and so far only, former president to override Secret Service protection.

How does Trump’s protection differ from that of other former presidents?

Trump, says Miller, has been an outlier in Secret Service history because he is not only a former president, but a current presidential candidate. (Presidential candidates also enjoy protection).

“[That] would add a different dynamic because it will go from site to site to site to site,” he said.

“You look at George W. Bush, he went to the ranch, his dad went to Kennebunkport, and they lived relatively obscure lives from then on,” Miller said. “Former President Trump does not.”

Members of the Secret Service stand outside Trump Tower April 3 in New York, as former President Donald Trump was due to travel to New York to face charges related to silent payments. (Bryan Woolston/Associated Press)

As for their role when Trump was indicted, “the service was probably with him every step of the way,” Miller said.

“You don’t allow anyone to assume the [protection] of the beneficiary of the secret services other than the secret services. »

What if Trump goes to jail?

A number of news reports have raised questions about whether Trump would be accompanied by some sort of Secret Service detail if he ends up incarcerated.

“If he went to jail, they would definitely be outside the cell block guarding him,” Kessler said. “Because otherwise it’s pointless. There’s no point being in the hallway or anywhere else.”

In a column for ABC News, former Secret Service agent Donald J. Mihaleks said the question of how protection would work if a former president were to go to jail has a clear answer.

“Quite simply, the law requires it and the Secret Service should provide protection, even in jail, because only the recipient can end it,” he wrote.

But Miller said it would be “unusually problematic” for the Secret Service and create many challenges.

“And frankly, I don’t think there would ever be a scenario where he was put in jail with other people,” he said. “That would be problematic across the spectrum.”

