Ganjar returns to top after U-20 World Cup outrage fades: investigation





Jakarta. Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo regained his place as frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election after slipping to second place when voters blamed him for the country's last-minute failure to host the World Cup of FIFA U-23, according to the latest survey by Saiful Mujani. Research and Consulting (SMRC). The poll released over the weekend indicates that Ganjar would win 26.8% of the vote if the elections were held today, ahead of Prabowo Subianto by just 1.4 percentage points. The same investigation two weeks earlier produced the opposite result amid national outrage over the World Cup fiasco, in which FIFA abruptly canceled Indonesia's rights as host due to the opposition to Israel's participation in the tournament among local politicians. All governors of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), including Ganjar, have rejected any match against Israel in their provinces. "The memory of our voters is often short – they can be triggered as easily as they forgive. The country offers many notable examples of how political parties, the elite [members of the government] or politicians were bullied into getting re-elected later," political analyst Adi Prayitno told the Antara news agency on Sunday. Another key factor in Ganjar's recovery from his personal setback is the continued support of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, widely seen as the kingmaker for 2024. Ganjar's relationship with the president was strained after Jokowi's ambition to host FIFA's first-ever tournament was dashed by his own party. But the president showed that Ganjar remains his favorite successor during his recent visit to Central Java where the pair shared intimate moments together from morning till night. "The close relationship between Jokowi and Ganjar is a key variable, especially for Jokowi's supporters who no longer see a significant divide. The president's supporter base is returning to Ganjar," Adi said. According to him. Ganjar could deal with public criticism related to the U-20 World Cup in a responsible way, allowing him to regain the public's trust once the anger subsides. The same SMRC survey puts former Jakarta Governor Anie Baswedan in third place with 16.7% support, followed by West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil at 13.8%.

