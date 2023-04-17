Starmer is fully capable of throwing Labors’ lead – weekly briefing

Lindsey German on Labor leadership ending up in the gutter

It is quite a feat to alienate such august figures as former Labors Home Secretary David (now Lord) Blunkett. He was perhaps one of the most socially conservative in Tony Blair’s cabinet, and became more and more so over time. But he expressed despair over Labor’s attack announcement which claims Rishi Sunak does not want to jail those involved in child sex abuse. It’s not hard to see what’s happening here, when an Asian man is portrayed as tolerant of such abuse, in a time of heightened racism, and when tropes about Asian men sexually abusing white girls are used to scapegoating refugees and falsely claiming the main problem is with Pakistani grooming gangs.

There is no other word but shameful to describe Labor’s decision to go down this road. And this is a deliberate policy. Keir Starmer has made it clear he supports the announcement, although it is clear that some members of his shadow cabinet, including his Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, disagree. Labor has since doubled down on the racist ad, underlining its commitment to law and order. This is a direct appeal to some of the most racist voters, on the false assumption that this is the way to win back so-called red wall voters.

The row follows Starmers’ refusal to allow Jeremy Corbyn to stand as the Labor candidate in his constituency of Islington North. This is in line with other policies, including a refusal to support strikers or endorse Labor MPs who go to picket lines, and a determination to do everything possible to appease the city and big business. Young doctors striking for a living wage will get no solace from Labour, with Starmer saying a 35 per cent pay rise is far too high, despite the fact that it has to take into account years of falling wages and the current very high inflation. .

It is not entirely surprising that after all this Labour, and Starmer in particular, are falling in the polls. The party’s 20-point lead is shrinking, although it is still well ahead of the Conservatives, who would surely lose their majority if there were an election tomorrow. According to those conducting the polls, there are two main reasons for this. The first is that Rishi Sunak is not Liz Truss or Boris Johnson, and Tory voters are heaving sighs of relief about that. The other is that there are too few differences between the major parties for voters to tell them apart. It’s a very bad situation for Starmer, who manages to make Sunak look lively and sympathetic, and who seems to lack any means of appealing to working-class voters.

Compounding his problem is the fact that perhaps 200,000 party members have left since he took power, overwhelmingly from the left of the party, disgusted by Starmers’ abandonment of the platform on which he was running to be elected chief. The Labor right, embodied by Peter Mandelson, welcomes this, as it weakens the existing left, including the handful of Labor MPs who still defend certain socialist principles. It also proves to capital and the British ruling class that Starmer, if elected Prime Minister, will do absolutely nothing to challenge the distribution of wealth and power in British society.

But there are also difficulties in simply alienating the left, many of whom are doing a lot of work to try to get Labor elected. And it seems to me that a good portion of those who left or were kicked out by Starmer will not vote in the next Labor election. I think this is a mistake, because a Labor vote is a sign that more workers are breaking away from overtly conservative ideology. But it’s still a fact.

And while in the early years of the 20th century Labor was built in part by being seen as supporting unions and strikes, that is not the experience of many working class people today. Labor councils are often in dispute with their own workers over wages and conditions. And the refusal to support the current struggles of teachers, NHS workers and railway workers means that a new generation of workers will not automatically see Labor as the party they should vote for. So too are those worried about housing, water companies polluting rivers, the need for nationalization or NHS funding. And playing its part as the party of law and order does little to reassure those who worry about institutional misogyny, racism and homophobia in the police.

So conservatives can resurface and they will do their best to try. One way is to emphasize the culture wars, a very central narrative in right-wing media, as we have seen in the recent discourse on grooming gangs. Even other preservatives are unhappy with Suella Braverman’s relentless attacks on refugees, Muslims and even the over-woke police. Incidentally, the response to these attempts to use such questions is not moral outrage but class politics that attempts to drive a wedge between conservatives and their working-class constituents. Sunak is also postulating that his technocratic government will grant a charity budget next year to appease working people ahead of the fall elections. This, plus the repeated use of scapegoating, is the plan and it is a plan that Starmers Labor is barely equipped to deal with, given the parties’ refusal to endorse any separate policy that sets it apart from the Tories.

The greatest opposition to all this is the wave of strikes which continues with remarkable resilience, despite the witch hunts and attempts to demoralize the strikers. There is huge resistance here, especially from nurses, where RCN members have rejected the really poor offer and are going on strike again later this month. This despite immense pressure from all sides, including recommendations to accept from the union bureaucracy.

It’s a real shame that Unison recommended acceptance, but even here about a quarter of voters rejected the deal. Much of the base doesn’t see why they should accept a shitty deal that leaves them much worse off. Unison officials say it was the best deal that could be negotiated through bargaining, raising the question of why the union didn’t think of more strikes in opposition to the deal.

We have to fight against the view of union bureaucrats that the best we can get are compromise deals that make things worse for us. This May Day is going to be important, with teachers and nurses back on strike that week and uniting their struggles. The NCR’s rejection, following the teachers’ overwhelming rejection vote, creates a big problem for the government. It is time to press our advantage, supporting these unions and others like PCS, BMA and UCU who are continuing their action. Solidarity is the key to victory and building a powerful classify and arrange and can help prepare us for the battles to come.

This week: I will join XR Peace Friday the 21st for the big day of action in Westminster. On Saturday I will speak at Stop the Wars Europe for Peace rally in londonand on Sunday I will go to Putney Church for Counterfires is about monarchy and democracy – Putney’s levellers and debates. An antidote to all coronation waste.