Maharashtra: Congress to protest PM Modi after Satya Pal Malik disclosure





The Maharashtra Unity of Congress announced on Sunday that it would hold a statewide Sharam Karo Modi, Sharam Karo protest on Monday. The opposition party made the announcement after the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik claimed that Prime Minister Modi told him to be quiet after telling him that the 2019 Pulwama attack happened because the Center had not provided planes to transport CRPF jawans despite contributions from the services intelligence about the possibility of a terrorist attack.

Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole said the BJP will have to respond to the issues raised by Malik. People will not succumb to any attempt to divert attention from the Pulwama incident. It is clear from the questions raised by the former governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, that there was a big conspiracy behind the Pulwama incident. Why was Satya Pal Malik asked to shut up? Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister hide the truth? Patole asked. Patole said 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the blast. The truth about this incident is not yet known. What happened to the investigation into this incident? 300 kg of RDX were used in this explosion. Where is he from? Why weren’t the jawans flown in? Did the BJP government deliberately ignore the intelligence agencies’ warning? When Satya Pal Malik said the Pulwama incident was the fault of the government, why was he told to shut up? The Modi government has not given answers to many questions including this one, Patole added. Demonstrations will take place in front of all state collection offices. Patole said members of the congressional district office, former congressmen and deputies, among others, will participate in the protests.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/maharashtra-congress-protest-pm-modi-satya-pal-malik-disclosure-pulwama-8559372/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related