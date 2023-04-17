‘SNL Weekend Update Calls Donald Trump Stories; Take jabs at Joe Biden for ‘leaks’ and ‘insults’ – Deadline





Colin Jost and Michael Che took several jabs at current President Joe Biden and former Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Trump alleged that police cried when he was arrested in New York following his indictment.

“Why is everyone in Donald Trump stories always crying?” Jost asked before a montage of clips with Trump claiming there were people crying in his presence.

Jost continued, “You brag that when people see you they burst into tears? It never sounds like excited crying like when teenagers see BTS. It’s more like scared crying like when the hostages see Jigsaw.

Michael Che said Biden was trying to downplay leaks of classified US documents “because when you’re over 80, a few leaks aren’t embarrassing.”

Later on the show, Che mentioned that Biden had visited Ireland and was called “the most Irish president since Kennedy.”

“In fact, Biden had so much Irish blood that he didn’t need a drink to slur his words,” Che joked.

Molly Kearney would join the “Weekend Update” co-hosts in the segment and be billed as “SNL’s first non-binary cast member”. Kearney fell from the ceiling to speak about trans rights after several anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in several US states.

“Listen to them Michael, restricting health care for children. For some reason, there’s something about the word trans that makes people forget about the word kids,” Kearney said. “If you don’t care about the lives of trans kids, that means you don’t care about the lives of kids.”

As Kearney was lifted again, they addressed words to the children adding: ‘What’s going on kids is wrong and you don’t need to be scared. Our job is to protect you and your job is to focus on being a child.

Watch the SNL “Weekend Update” segment above and Kearney’s segment below.

