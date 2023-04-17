Putin and China tout military cooperation amid tensions with West





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu hailed military cooperation between their countries amid tensions with the West over the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. During a meeting with Shangfu in Moscow on Sunday, Putin touted his country’s defense cooperation with China and said joint military exercises, including land, sea and air drills, had taken place in Europe and the rest of the world. Far East, Reuters reported. Shangfu’s visit comes a month after Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the Russian leader in Moscow in a bid to affirm their “limitless” partnership as they deepen economic, political and defense cooperation. “I think this is another major area, which reinforces the strategic and trust-based nature of our relations, the relations between Russia and China,” Putin said on Sunday of their defense cooperation, according to Russian news agency TASS. He also added that the Chinese defense minister “has quite a rich work program” in Russia. “We work actively through our military departments, regularly exchange useful information, work together in the field of military-technical cooperation and hold joint exercises,” Putin also said, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping enter a room during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. Putin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu have hailed military cooperation between their countries amid tensions with the West over the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

Photo by ALEXEY MAISHEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Shangfu is meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu between Sunday and Tuesday to discuss “the current status and development prospects of bilateral defense cooperation, as well as current global and regional security issues”, according to TASS. Meanwhile, the United States has been keeping tabs on recent Sino-Russian cooperation, warning Beijing against supplying arms or military aid to Russian troops in war-torn Ukraine. In February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States had information that China was “strongly considering providing lethal assistance to Russia.” “As far as we know, they haven’t crossed that line yet,” he told NBC’s Chuck Todd. Meet the press. Additionally, CIA Director William Burns said on CBS News Confront the Nation in February that the United States is “confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the supply of lethal equipment”. These statements angered Chinese officials. Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said the same month that “it is the United States, not China, that is continuously sending weapons to the battlefield.” Wang also accused the United States of “shifting blame and spreading misinformation”. “The United States has no right to give orders to China, and we have never accepted the United States pointing fingers at Sino-Russian relations, much less pressure or coercion,” he said. added Mr. Wang. “Who is calling for peace talks? And who stokes the fire and encourages confrontation? The international community can see for itself. From the very start of the war in Ukraine, which began last February, China took a position that it would not arm Moscow as it tries to avoid becoming part of the conflict, and was put in repeatedly guarded by the United States against any drift. from this position. Western countries, including NATO members, have provided Ukraine with state-of-the-art military equipment, tanks and artillery, as well as humanitarian aid to help the Eastern European country to defeat Russian troops in a fight that spread to all major Ukrainian cities, including Kiev, Odessa and Kherson. , and has intensified more recently in Bakhmut, which is located in the Donetsk region. Newsweek contacted the Russian and Chinese foreign ministries by e-mail.

